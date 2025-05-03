An abroad-based Nigerian man returned to Nigeria for his traditional wedding, but an unexpected accident left him injured

Despite the injury, he walked with crutches on his wedding day as seen in a viral video, celebrating love in style

The couple, in matching Igbo attire, celebrated their union with joy, overcoming the man's leg injuries

An abroad-based man returned to Nigeria to begin his plans towards his traditional wedding.

Little did he know that something unexpected would happen to him before that day.

An abroad-based man uses crutches on wedding day after accident affected his legs. Photo: @foreign.flute

According to a post by @foreign.flute on TikTok, the man was involved in an accident before the wedding.

He got injured on his legs and had to make use of crutches to support himself while walking.

His predicament didn’t stop him or steal his joy as he used the clutches on his wedding day.

In the video shared online, the groom was seen using his crutches while walking with his beautiful bride.

The both wore matching attires representing the Igbo culture, as the man moved gently to where he would sit.

According to the poster, the marriage ceremony turned out successfully despite the man’s leg injuries.

The video was captioned:

“He came back from diaspora, planned his trad but had an accident before the day. Did his trad with crutches. Thank God it was successful.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as abroad-based groom uses clutches at wedding

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s experience and congratulated the couple.

@Chrissy said:

"Congratulations. The enemy came late."

@Kante said:

“Everybody has an enemy, but nobody is an enemy. It is just a coincidence nothing like enemy came late.”

@Pretty goddess said:

"Congratulations to you both God has shamed the enemies your new home is blessed. Quick recovery sir."

@user337394102638 said:

"That's why we need 2 be prayerful. A few weeks to our traditional wedding my husband fell sick fat almost tuk his life, 4 days to our day, I had accident, but I thank God, dey tried but was all in vain."

@Tonia Helen said:

"My family we prayed Thank God for my hubby he is a praying type we prayed sometimes together before the due date still Satan came but he came late sterling failure and break failed, police delay."

@Chisom Darkskin said:

"Chidera. It means wat God Has written. Therefore,God has written your marriage and blessed it. So no power can stop it. Congratulations ASA. Quick recovery Odogwu."

Source: Legit.ng