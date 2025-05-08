A university student went viral after showcasing several CCTV cameras installed across her home

The cameras, which included ones in her bedroom and outside her gate, sparked privacy concerns among viewers

In a TikTok video, the lady joked about escaping unnoticed, saying she might just “vanish” one day

A young lady got people talking after showing off the many CCTV cameras in her home.

She showed the cameras placed in all the rooms in her house, including her bedroom.

A university student showcases many CCTV cameras installed in her home. Photo: TikTok/@mylove_mylife_1

In a TikTok video by @mylove_mylife_1, the lady also showed the CCTV outside her compound.

Another one was also installed outside the gate of her compound.

While sharing the monitoring screen for all the cameras, the university student wondered if she could just vanish.

She said:

“Can’t you just sneak out? Maybe I should just vanish.”

A young lady goes viral for showcasing the many CCTV cameras installed in her home. Photo: @mylove_mylife_1

In the comment section, she stated that when the main power switched off the house is turned off, the CCTV cameras would still be on for the next 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail CCTV camera in lady’s house

The video went viral and had over N1.4 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the lady’s video asked her questions about why her family would install so many cameras at home.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@KAREN NCHIGO said:

"If all this cameras de our house na from there I go start live fake life cus I won't be my real self at home with all this cameras."

SWEET BABY JAY said:

"My sister even for where you won stand vanish camera go still capture you. Your papa get another thing wey him dey protect for the house, no be you."

@badboySycho said:

"Your papa na big brother?"

@Em kay said:

"Off the main switch of the house and on it again. It takes time for the monitor to boot."

@Nwando said:

"God forbid what is this now?? Some parents ehnn , they go too far."

@timmy said:

"Your papa na FBI?"

@Eddythin said:

"Same here, na admission I take run from the house, after skul I still no come house went for service, still the same thing."

@king_quofie said:

"Omo I go just walk through front gate and back oo, why sneak out it only makes you more suspicious. You're in a secure home not a prison dorm."

@AMARACHI said:

"Baby na you no wan commot o, at this age? If my papa like make e put am for my yansh, he know pikin wey he born. Stubborn."

