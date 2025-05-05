A reverend father has announced on Facebook that he has emptied his account with GTBank following Verydarkman's arrest

Verydarkman was recently arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the premises of GTBank in Abuja

The arrest has sparked outrage on social media and a physical protest at the GTBank branch in Abuja, as people demand Verydarkman's release

A Catholic priest, identified on Facebook as Father Mazi Uc, has announced online that he has withdrawn all the money from his GTBank over Verydarkman's arrest.

The priest broke the news to his 372k followers on Facebook, eliciting mixed reactions from users.

A Catholic priest says he emptied his GTBank account in support of Verydarkman.

The priest showed solidarity with Verydarkman, saying that Verydarkman is a necessity to have a sane country. The priest wrote:

"I already emptied my account in GTBank.

"We need a voice like Verydarkblackman to have a sane country."

He shared a collage of the online critic and a GTBank branch.

A Catholic priest tells his Facebook followers he has emptied his GTBank account.

The priest's announcement gained massive traction, with some people condemning him.

Verydarkman's arrest has triggered a wave of protests in Abuja and online outrage, as people demand his release.

Catholic priest's action divides netizens

Johnpaul Boniface N said:

"VDM's mum complained that GT bank has been debiting her since January this year without her making any request for transaction. VDM took the mum to the bank to find out what was wrong. The bank told them her mum collected a loan from the bank. Afterwards, the bank is now saying someone used VDM's mum NIN to collect the loan from the bank, hence the incessant deductions. Unknown to VDM, GT bank has contacted ndi EFCC and they came and whisked VDM away."

Basil Ekwenye said:

"Fada Mazi, when the same Government will begin to use the likes of VeryDarkMan, I hope you will also come out to voice out your displeasure. That's how Reno Omokri was voicing then, today he is bought over.

"I am not on the side of the oppressor,, neither I am supporting the oppressed because the events could be scripted."

Ugoeze Onyia said:

"For the office you represent, i will address you respectfully, Father it's so wrong of you to make such post, your office represents harmony, peace and love but here you are trying to instigate a biased judgment, kindly respect yourself sir, thank you."

Gifted Gift said:

"Of what benefit to take food from people's mouth. Let's us be wise and not be too emotional... Someone's establishment, hard work and labor for years. A lot of life depends on it. Think twice before you act."

Amobi Simon said:

"Agitation is agitation. If anyone loses his job as a result of GTB action, let them lose it. People must begin to call out irregularities. Without unnecessary emotions that never lead us to anywhere. I see people saying some people will lose their job bla bla blaaa. Then I ask, should we keep quiet and allow this mess to slide just like others? So that our brothers and sisters will not lose the job. I stand with you, Padre. Let GTB learn the hard way that others will learn from them. Nigeria is a country where everything goes."

Alex Chigo said:

"Padre you got it wrong this time, this is not the right thing to do. Though I'm against how efcc got him arrested, but lets not forget that vdm we are all clamouring for sometimes got it wrong in some of the things he said."

EFCC finally confirms arrest of Verydarkman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had confirmed the arrest of Verydarkman.

The anti-graft agency confirmed the arrest on Monday and explained the reasons behind it. The agency's spokesperson said they arrested Verydarkman based on petitions from certain complainants.

When quizzed if the petitions were tied to GTBank, the spokesperson said they were from different people, and it was the petitioners' responsibility to preserve them.

