A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada on a student visa has officially become a citizen of the North American country

The lady identified as @thatgirl_jojoeno took to social media to celebrate her new status with a video of herself singing

She provided a specific breakdown of how long it took her to achieve the feat from the day she arrived in Canada

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after successfully becoming a Canadian citizen.

The lady, who originally moved to the country through the student visa route, revealed that the entire process took less than five years.

A Nigerian lady living abroad shares how long it took to become a Canadian citizen. Photo credit: @thatgirl_jojoeno/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady finally becomes Canadian citizen

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady identified as @thatgirl_jojoeno was seen in a happy mood while driving. She sang along to a gospel song to express her gratitude for the milestone.

An onscreen caption in her video provided the exact duration of her journey to becoming a citizen. She noted that she achieved the feat in exactly 4 years, 8 months, and 13 days after her arrival as a student.

She said:

"POV: I became a Canadian Citizen 4 years, 8 months and 13 days. I arrived as a student."

Reactions trail lady's citizenship success

The video has since gone viral, gathering over 165,000 views and more than 13,000 likes on the platform. Some of the comments are below:

HajjiMabaz480 said:

"Congratulations, I tapped from your grace to my son over there, he shall be congratulated also."

Noble Ugochukwunye said:

"Congratulations, na to go join army as I get PR."

N_k baby said:

"Congratulations, my dear. This will be my testimony."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady gets Canadian PR after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad has celebrated after she received her Canadian permanent residence card.

Source: Legit.ng