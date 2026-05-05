Excited Nigerian Lady Shares How Long It Took to Become a Canadian Citizen Through Student Route
- A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada on a student visa has officially become a citizen of the North American country
- The lady identified as @thatgirl_jojoeno took to social media to celebrate her new status with a video of herself singing
- She provided a specific breakdown of how long it took her to achieve the feat from the day she arrived in Canada
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A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after successfully becoming a Canadian citizen.
The lady, who originally moved to the country through the student visa route, revealed that the entire process took less than five years.
Nigerian lady finally becomes Canadian citizen
In a video shared on TikTok, the lady identified as @thatgirl_jojoeno was seen in a happy mood while driving. She sang along to a gospel song to express her gratitude for the milestone.
An onscreen caption in her video provided the exact duration of her journey to becoming a citizen. She noted that she achieved the feat in exactly 4 years, 8 months, and 13 days after her arrival as a student.
She said:
"POV: I became a Canadian Citizen 4 years, 8 months and 13 days. I arrived as a student."
Reactions trail lady's citizenship success
The video has since gone viral, gathering over 165,000 views and more than 13,000 likes on the platform. Some of the comments are below:
HajjiMabaz480 said:
"Congratulations, I tapped from your grace to my son over there, he shall be congratulated also."
Noble Ugochukwunye said:
"Congratulations, na to go join army as I get PR."
N_k baby said:
"Congratulations, my dear. This will be my testimony."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Lady gets Canadian PR after relocating
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad has celebrated after she received her Canadian permanent residence card.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng