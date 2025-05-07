Amnesty International has strongly condemned the arrest and planned prosecution of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), describing it as a blatant attempt to silence dissent

The international community has voiced concerns over Nigeria’s judicial system, warning that the manipulation of legal institutions to suppress critics undermines the rule of law and fundamental human rights

Global watchdogs have urged the Nigerian government to respect democratic principles, as growing calls for justice intensify in response to VDM’s controversial detention

Human rights advocacy group Amnesty International openly criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the detention of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The organisation condemned the planned prosecution of VDM, describing it as a sham trial based on fabricated charges.

In a strongly worded statement, Amnesty International asserted that the arrest of VDM was a deliberate attempt to suppress dissenting voices in Nigeria.

The group noted that the case highlighted the extent to which Nigerian authorities were willing to manipulate the criminal justice system to silence critics.

Concerns over Nigeria’s judicial system and human rights

The international community expressed deep concern over what they described as a troubling abuse of power by Nigerian authorities.

Amnesty International stressed that this situation further exposed a growing disregard for the rule of law and fundamental human rights within the country.

The arrest of VDM added to the growing list of cases where critics of the Nigerian government faced legal persecution under questionable circumstances.

This latest development drew widespread condemnation from human rights activists, legal experts, and citizens alike.

In his words:

“Amnesty International strongly condemns plans by EFCC to put Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) on a sham trial that will be based on bogus charges. The arrest and detention of VDM by EFCC is an outright attempt to silence dissenting voices. The case of VeryDarkMan shows just how far the authorities in Nigeria can go to silence their critics. This bizarre manipulation of the Nigerian criminal justice system and institutions further expose an unacceptable contempt for the rule of law and human rights.”

Growing calls for justice

As pressure mounts on Nigerian authorities to reconsider VDM’s prosecution, international watchdogs have urged diplomatic intervention.

The global outcry surrounding the case is expected to fuel discussions on governance and human rights policies in Nigeria, influencing both local and international responses in the coming weeks.

Lawyer of VeryDarkMan shares what he observed about Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing online personality VeryDarkMan has voiced concerns regarding the trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the wake of his client’s recent arrest.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer highlighted what he perceived as a growing pattern of actions against activists, artists, and celebrities, raising concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression and dissent.

According to his statement, he suggested that such actions might discourage individuals from challenging government policies in the future. The comments have sparked discussions among political analysts and social commentators.

