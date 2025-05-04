Angry Man Storms GTBank's Branch in Abuja Following Verydarkman's Arrest, Vows to Close His Accounts
- A displeased fan of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has visited GTBank's premises in Abuja over the arrest of the online critic
- The angry man filmed the premises and showed people where Verydarkman was allegedly held for minutes
- Displaying his ATM card, the man vowed to close his dollar account with the Nigerian bank and made another vow
An angry fan of Verydarkman, identified as @joblessking001, stormed the Abuja branch of GTBank in reaction to the online critic's arrest.
The man, whose bio says he is VDM's disciple, showed netizens the premises of the bank where the arrest reportedly happened.
Verydarkman's fan makes vow
In a video posted on TikTok, the young man displayed his ATM card and filmed himself as he tried to withdraw all his money to no avail.
"Knowing fully well that VDM was picked up at this branch yesterday, I could not sleep at night..."
Protest for Verydarkman? Activist’s brother shares strategy to deal with GTBank, Nigerians react online
The man left the premises to make the withdrawal elsewhere.
The irate man decried Verydarkman's arrest and vowed to close down his accounts on Monday if the online critic is not released before then.
"I actually opened this GTBank account because of their dollar account. I'd close down my account on Monday and close down the dollar account on Monday..."
He urged people to join him to protest at the bank on Monday. His video was captioned:
"GT bank I don’t feel save anymore banking with you people. If you can hand over VDM to EFCC who am I."
Watch the video below:
Verydarkman's arrest sparks mixed reactions
David said:
"I go buy paint today the guy give me GT acct I just waka leave am go buy from another seller."
GAMES said:
"If you can withdraw all your money with ATM then you’re not a costamer ‘ allow them to do there work and realise VDM in peace."
blaston said:
"I hear say my Girlfriend get GTB Account... Na on Monday she go chose between Me and GTB."
ahunwanjoseph said:
"A good citizen of Nigeria should close their GT bank account for their are in support of bad leadership going on in Nigeria."
President said:
"Make i close my account wit gtb,because say dem arrest vdm for gtb.Some of una sabi talk sha."
LAGOS COSMETICS AND SKIN PLUG said:
"You no get better money for account to be able to use atm card to withdraw they won’t notice."
SaDaChi said:
"I no get gtbank but on Monday I dey go open account then close am back."
Emmanuel said:
"Withdrawing all your money through ATM... how much do you have there that will affect the bank brother."
Man arrested with Verydarkman shares his experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was arrested with Verydarkman had broken silence.
Portable calls out First Bank in video, likens case to Verydarkman’s GTB saga: “Pls don’t kidnap me”
According to the man, he sustained an injury while he was being forced into a Hilux, adding that some unidentified men blindfolded him and Verydarkman and kept punching them. He said they demanded the passwords to their phones after seizing them. He said:
"...They (the unidentified men who ambushed and took them) wore black and black. No name tag. Nothing, nothing. No sign of any military or this thing. The only thing I heard was, "DSS, DSS."
