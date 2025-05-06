A former pastor at Dunamis church has taken a swipe at arrested online critic Verydarkman and his fans, who are known as the Ratel gang

The man, who dumped Christianity, said he won't lend his voice to demand Verydarkman's release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The ex-cleric recounted how he reached out to Verydarkman for support to get a blogger released and shared the ignored messages he had sent the outspoken critic on X

Abraham Daniel, a former pastor, has declared he won't join others in demanding the release of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

Abraham said he had reached out to Verydarkman weeks ago to seek his support while they were planning a solidarity walk for blogger Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, popularly known as Ijele Speaks, who has been in detention for a year, but the online critic read his messages and ignored him.

Messages man sent Verydarkman

In a Facebook post, Abraham attached screenshots of the ignored messages he had sent Verydarkman on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he never knew a day like this would come.

The ex-pastor, seeking to repay Verydarkman in his own coin, tagged him a state actor and a distraction and dared the online critic's fans. Abraham wrote:

"When we were canvassing for a solidarity walk for our brother Ijele Speaks Channel Two

"I reached out to Verydarkblackman like I did to another activist.

"This guy, after reading my messages, ignored me.

"But, I am happy that the walk was worth it and was productive.

"He never knew that in activism, we all needed each other.

"Even our distinguished leader Omoyele Sowore supported with money, without asking him.

"Now, it's his turn you are looking for people to come and talk.

"I can, but it seems he is working for the state and a distraction.

"Oya, z0mbie Ratel put all your tears 😢 here."

Mixed reactions trailed Abraham's stance on Verydarkman's situation.

Reactions trail man's comment on Verydarkman's arrest

Splendour Akpan said:

"Ur entitled mentality is the reason u bring this here Mr man.

"Even if VDM need people to speak for him, do u think that u have a voice in Nigeria to speak.

"Who Sabi you for this country?😳

"U better go find food chop so u go get strength face ur forma Boss Paulo."

Triple E Comedian said:

"You need him to loud it??

"Is that a way of asking for favor, See pride and entitlement mentality."

Abenabe Cyril said:

"Vdm doesnt rate anyone but himself and those in his circle....he knows how to find his way out by himself.

"It's all politics at play."

Gema Saanmoyol Nelson said:

"I advised comrades, let not be sound so divided in this struggle. This should be now pls, we need give a helping hand when time for that comes hence we are all working on same page."

Eddy Icowa Ileramah said:

"The messages that VDM dont Reply are far more than the few he respond to.. he is a humanbeing... He is not working for the state or any individual. I will love us to look out for how we can collaborate rather than divide.. We have the same sets of enemies working tirelessly. Pls private chat me when you are free. Thanks."

Danni Asuquo said:

"I have watch a video of VDM talking about our distinguish ijele ! In that video he even call Ebuka ob! To release him, maybe you didn't watch that one."

EFCC denies releasing statement on Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC had denied releasing a statement concerning the arrest of Verydarkman.

Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, was arrested and detained by the EFCC on May 2, 2025, after he followed his mother to a GTBank branch to sort out issues with her account.

EFCC reportedly confirmed details of the arrest to BBC Pidgin, but has now denied the news outlet's report, tagging it fake news.

