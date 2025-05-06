A Nigerian man has called for an apology to be issued to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over the arrest of VeryDarkMan

Many social media users have accused the bank of aiding the arrest of the activist, but the man says the anger is misplaced

According to the man, evidence shows that VeryDarkMan was not arrested within GTB premises as alleged

A Nigerian man has given reasons why Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) deserves an apology.

According to the man who made a post on Facebook, the bank might be innocent of the allegations levelled against it by angry fans of VDM.

Recall that Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, was allegedly arrested at a branch of GTB in Abuja.

However, the Facebook user, identified as Onwuegbuzie Ambrose, said available evidence suggests otherwise.

According to Ambrose, CCTV footage released by the GTB shows that the popular activist was not arrested in its bank's hall.

Ambrose said:

"Deji Adeyanju actually said VDM was locked up in their security door for about five minutes. In fact, they said VDM was arrested in the bank premises. This forced Gtbank to release the CCTV footage of VDM's exit from the bank. The footage clearly showed VDM leave the bank without being harassed. Already, customers of the bank who are VDM's fans already took up arms against Gtbank. That was how they were instigated against the Bank. Today, Gtbank operations was almost marred by angry protesters."

It is for this reason that Ambrose called for an apology to be tendered to the bank.

He said:

"After all the needless anger against Gtbank, it has now been confirmed that VDM was actually arrested in Area three part of Abuja. Gtbank deserves some apology. Deji Adeyanju should apologize to Gtbank."

Facebook reactions to VDM's arrest

Hrm Sylvester said:

"The post have a personal issue with Very Dark man."

Hillary Nwobodo said:

"Mr poster please do you have issues with VDM or what, what's the color of your problem sef or are the owner of GTB BANK I don't understand you oooo."

Mbotor Teresa Isu IEze said:

"Who confirmed the arrest was carried out in area three? And Adeyanju Deji wasn't in the country when VDM was arrested he Deji said in his post that "Information reaching me says VDM was arrested in gtb premises and he was locked in the bank exit door for 5-10mins to enable his arrest" so stop twisting words to gain comment and engagement...and I hope you know the reason behind the change of name from GTB to GTCB?"

