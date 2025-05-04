Outrage has continued to trail the recent arrest of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, at the premises of GTBank in Abuja

As people condemned how Verydarkman was whisked away by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), fans had threatened to boycott the bank

Reacting to he boycott threat, a Nigerian man said GTBank is even profiting more now and explained how

Many Nigerians, including celebrities, politicians and social media influencers, have condemned the manner in which Verydarkman was recently arrested by EFCC operatives at GTBank premises in Abuja.

Fans of the online critic have threatened to boycott the bank, with some breaking their ATM cards and moving money away from their accounts with the financial institution.

Man says GTBank is making more money

However, a man, Onwuegbuzie Ambrose, has downplayed the impact of boycott threats by Verydarkman's fans, claiming that GTBank is even making more money from their reactive actions.

In a Facebook post, Ambrose said GTBank has made more money from bank charges as a result of people moving their money to other banks. He wrote:

"Gtbank have made so much money today from bank charges . As you are moving your money, Gtbank is smiling because of the charges 😂."

Ambrose's remark did not sit well with many people, triggering outrage in the comment section of his post.

Outrage trail man's comment about Verydarkman's arrest

Jonathan Dawson said:

"Yeah while the bank charges keep running that's how thier reserve at the central bank keeps draining. Now who is loosing? For a commercial bank to experience high outflow of money at a very short period is quite dangerous for it sustainability. The ratio is like 0.8:99. The charges they make is compare to nothing they are loosing boy."

Christina Okeke said:

"I hope what they get from charges is what they will use to grow their bank and pay their staff monthly isn't it?"

Chukz Harrison Okoli said:

"Imagine how you reason.

"So we just continue to allow injustice to continue simply bcz of charges. Also the money they made today will they make it tomorrow.

"They are risking folding up and you re talking about how much they made today...

"I no wan unfollow you, but you dey push me..

"Leave this EFCC,GTB ans VDM matter. This is not a matter to use to do content bcz majority of Nigeria that has bank account have experience one illegal debit."

Chi Wu Eze said:

"What is this?? Are you saying crumbs are now much better than the real meal? Honestly i wasn't expecting this from you. I have known you for your hatred of VDM. But you can't take it away that the young man has balls and is more courageous than some of you that slanders him.He is an embodiment of No guts no glory 💪💪💪.

"People are taking away their huge sums of deposits to another banks and all you can think and write about is bank charges Na wah oooh Nwoke mba mmiri."

Jennifer Ngozika Chukwukaeme said:

"How much will they make?

"A one off charge as against daily or even hourly charges if these people were transacting as much?

"So for a momentary charge they'll be happy to LOOSE customers?

"The very reason they're supposed to be in business?

"As in if we all move and they make money off the charges this once..what about going forward?

"Well your disdain for him is not hidden. But then again it's not the basis of our friendship. You're still Amby.

"Amby I'm actually SHOCKED. But I know your take on him and respect same.

"#IstandwithVDMonthis."

Umoru Ameh said:

"What if the outflow doesn't come back, I hope they will smile. A dump banker speaking here."

