A lady who got a solar generator and panels celebrated as she got to enjoy electricity after months of heat and darkness

However, her landlord refused to allow her to install the solar panels on the roof, and she devised another means

Her video went viral, and many who came across the post shared their similar experiences with solar electricity installation

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she bought a solar generator with panels for solar electricity.

The lady shared how she wanted to go for an inverter and battery, but her landlord refused it.

A lady who installed solar shows what she did after landlord refused panel on roof. Photo: @nick_francisca

Source: TikTok

Lady installs solar panel amid landlord’s concerns

Identified as @nick_francisca on TikTok, the lady shared how she went to the welder to get irons so she could construct where she’ll put her panels.

She said it took a lot of convincing before her landlord agreed that she installed solar.

The lady also showed how the solar panels were installed, hailing the installer for a job well done.

Her video was captioned:

“New Apartment Setup, Part 21 | Installing my Solar System in my Apartment.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s solar panel installation

igwe's generous sister said:

"my dear some landlord are not nice. that how we moved from the apartment we lived just a year,after refurbishing the house. the man said we can't put solar after agreeing to it initially."

CHICS_MANNEQUIN said:

"That is a lot of change being done in his house. Of course it is not something you easily agree to."

Omaoma05 said:

"My dear dont say that,he might be afraid of licking roof after everything as I'm talking to u right now our house is licking blc we allow all our tenant to put solar on top and some of them refuse to call person to repay it until my husband do it."

Uche empire backup acct said:

"But putting solar on you roof is very risky, his just protecting his property, if any thing happens to the house now na still una go come and and ask her must she put solar."

phait_banty said:

"2 pieces of 630watt panel would charge it ,customers have been buying it and it’s charging,if you say it won’t charge fast i’ll understand."

Sarah Homes said:

"Please my love , later come and give us review on the cola gen."

@Nanya cleaning services said:

"proud of you girl. I will keep clapping for others until it reach my turn."

@B Marceline said:

"Whenever I see your videos, I remember when you started your videos. You’ve come a long way and I hope you achieve your dreams and goals."

@lisa5nims said:

"weldone Francisca you're really a strong woman keep it up and may God continue to bless you."

A lady shows where she installed her solar panels after landlord stopped her from putting them on roof. Photo: unsplash

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she spent to install solar electricity, which could power six air-conditioning units and four large freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng