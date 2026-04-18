Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reaffirmed its determination to control the Strait of Hormuz and accused the United States of breaching a ceasefire

UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that a tanker and a container ship were attacked off Oman shortly after the waterway was shut again

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would not allow Iran to “blackmail us” amid rising tensions in the Gulf

Tensions escalated in the Gulf on Saturday, April 18, after Iran once again shut the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, with fresh attacks reported on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it remained “determined” to control the waterway until the end of the conflict, accusing the United States of violating a ceasefire through continued naval restrictions.

Fresh Attack After Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again as Trump Releases Warning

Source: UGC

In a statement, the council warned that “as long as the enemy intends to disrupt the passage of vessels and apply its naval blockade, Iran will view that as a violation of the ceasefire and prevent the conditional and limited reopening of the Strait of Hormuz”.

Ships come under attack near Omani coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that a tanker and a container ship reported being attacked within hours of the renewed closure.

It also disclosed that a cruise ship sailing just three nautical miles east of Oman observed “a splash in close proximity”, heightening concerns over the safety of vessels in the region.

The incidents followed a brief reopening of the key shipping route on Friday, April 17, which had allowed limited maritime traffic to resume before the latest disruption.

Trump warns Iran against ‘blackmail’

Reacting from the Oval Office, Donald Trump said Washington would not tolerate attempts by Tehran to exert pressure through the waterway.

He said there were “very good conversations going on” with Iran but accused its leadership of longstanding strategic manoeuvring, AlJazeera reported.

Trump added that Iranian authorities wanted to shut the strait, but the United States would not allow them to “blackmail us”, insisting that the US was taking a firm position.

He also hinted at further developments, stating that there would be “some information by the end of the day” regarding the situation.

Confusion over developments raises uncertainty

Despite diplomatic signals, conflicting reports about activities in the strait have created uncertainty over the true state of play, with observers noting difficulty in verifying claims on both sides, BBC reported.

Data from maritime tracking platforms indicated that some vessels briefly transited the route earlier in the day before being forced to alter course.

Among them were Indian-flagged ships, including cargo vessel JAG ARNAV and oil tanker SANMAR HERALD, which reportedly changed direction after being denied passage by Iranian authorities.

Global security concerns deepen

The renewed disruption has intensified fears over global energy supplies and maritime trade, given the strait’s importance as a major النفط transit corridor.

Fresh Attack After Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again as Trump Releases Warning

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a French soldier was killed during a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, further underlining the widening regional instability.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon reported that one of its patrols “came under small arms fire from non-state actors”, adding to growing concerns over security across multiple flashpoints.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile, with the risk of further escalation looming.

Trump orders US navy to block Strait of Hormuz

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to begin enforcing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following stalled negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Trump said discussions had advanced on several fronts but broke down over what he described as the central issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng