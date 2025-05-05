A Nigerian man placed a phone call to Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), asking them to tell him why VeryDarkMan was arrested

The man shared a video showing when he dialled the number and told the person who picked up that he had an enquiry

The customer care agent who responded asked the man to provide his account number, but he declined, saying he called because of VDM

A Nigerian man said he decided to place a phone call to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) customer care.

He recorded a video showing when he dialled the GTB customer care number, and then someone picked up.

The man asked why VDM was arrested. Photo credit: X/boyemkayy.

In response to the call, the customer care representative asked the man to provide his account number so that he would be attended to.

However, the man, identified on X as @boyemkayy made it clear that he was not calling to resolve a banking issue.

He said he was calling to ask a question, and the customer care representative told him to go ahead with his question.

He then asked why VeryDarkMan was allegedly arrested at the bank's branch, but the lady had no answer to that.

The lady did not have an answer for him regarding VeryDarkMan.

She said:

"Sir, is there any other thing you would like me to assist you with?"

When the man said there was nothing else he wanted, the agent said the bank appreciates his feedback.

Vincent Martins Otse, a social media activist, was allegedly arrested at one of the branches of GTBank in Abuja.

VDM was reportedly arrested at a branch of GTB in Abuja. Photo credit: Instagram/@verydarkblackman.

He was reportedly arrested after taking his mother to the bank's branch to make enquiries about alleged deductions from her account.

VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, stated that the activist was locked in the bank's security booth.

Many social media users have accused the bank of having a hand in the arrest.

Reactions as man calls GTBank over VDM

@bigken45 said:

"Mumu use this your strength fight for all the killings that has been going on in this country and fight for better governance."

@Babybliss445 said:

"You asked someone a question, allow the woman to talk nii. U won't ask and answer. I was even waiting to hear what the woman will say. Nawa oo."

@Moshea_A said:

"I for like send you the airtime wey you use call them. Just to appreciate you for that that bit."

@PreshiousChild said:

"So she is supposed to know why they arrested him! Nawa …. Una no Dey use una brain."

@de_resistance_ said:

"This is a dumb move, yall take everything for cruise, the customer service has nothing to do with the arrest it’s better you go to their office and stage a protest than doing this."

