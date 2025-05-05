VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to all who have spoken up concerning VDM's arrest

It would be recalled that following Vincent Martins Otse's arrest, the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many more have lent their voices

In a fresh tweet by the lawyer, he thanked them for interfering in the matter and also spoke about those who remain silent

Nigerian social media activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has gone online to share a new post concerning his client, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

VDM was picked up by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, as members of the Ratel Gang (VDM's fans) protested at the GTBank branch in Abuja.

VDM's arrest was also confirmed by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, who shared more information on X (formerly known as Twitter).

There has been no release of an official statement detailing why the arrest was made, which many are angry about.

In a new post, Deji Adeyanju went online to express gratitude towards all who have spoken in favour of VDM's release. He mentioned Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and others who remained silent about the situation.

Deji wrote on his X page:

"Kudos to everyone that has spoken up about VDM. From HE Peter Obi to Sowore, Davido and everyone. We have also noted the silence of others. The impunity will go round, it’s only a matter of time. Thank you Amnesty International and everyone for speaking up for VDM."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as VDM's lawyer shares appreciation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@anthonyabakporo said:

"Why was he arrested? You should know by now as his lawyer. Why?"

@JosephTobo69164 said:

"My brother God bless you for being his lawyer, you have been at the forefront of GOVERNMENT TYRANNY before being a lawyer, it’s your calling and you’re always in our prayers as you have our support."

@Prince_Zamani09 said:

"Can you tell us why he was arrested instead of this emotional games you guys are playing."

@OlaniyiFel96 said:

"Na turn by turn boss. Everyone most chop it. Those celebrities way dey active and dey can't put body for others now... dey go know when dey needs help from people also."

@Stivenchyy said:

"Deji, good morning. Please, who arrested him exactly? And, on whose order? Cos we need to be clear. So many news reporting different things."

@emini_tefken said:

"You go ignore my comment but VDM has dragged more than half of the people you are expecting to speak up now and he would drag the ones who have spoken up now when he's out. Doing the right thing with a wrong approach is equally wrong. #Freevdmnow."

@mcashwide1 said:

"Do not blackmail anyone to speak up for VDM.. let people do things on their own will."

@jsilver105 said:

"We thank you to. you're more than a lawyer to VDM you are a really good friend💯 he's really lucky to have someone like you."

@OSesegus said:

"It began with the same silence during #MNK’s abduction and rendition to Nigeria he’s still in custody. I’m glad it’s becoming clear now: what goes around, comes around. VDM is just the latest example."

@juliusgodswill said:

"Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria when it's not affecting them they keep mute. When it suddenly affect them you see cry and tear all over. Hand go touch everyone."

Samklef lambastes Davido for speaking up

In a former report via Legit.ng, music producer Samklef of "7th Heaven" voiced out his opinion regarding VeryDarkMan's arrest by the EFCC.

VDM was arrested on Friday, May 2, at a GTB branch in Abuja after he went with his mum to lodge complaints concerning debits from her account.

Many have lent their voices to the cause, but Samklef knocked Davido for joining in, amid other things he said.

