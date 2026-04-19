Saheed Osupa alleged that despite his heavy involvement in the campaign that brought Governor Makinde to power, he was abandoned

The singer revealed that, beyond the musical fees, several personal "agreements" made before the mandate was secured were completely ignored

Addressing rumours about a vehicle gift, Osupa clarified that the car in question was a mere replacement for his own vehicle, which was damaged

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has spoken on his rift with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The singer spoke after his recent performance at the governorship declaration of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Yemetu, Ibadan, where he openly criticised the current administration and endorsed the APC candidate for the 2027 race.

According to the Fuji star, he played a role during Makinde’s 2019 election campaign and was invited to perform at rallies.

Saheed Osupa alleges that despite his heavy involvement in the campaign that brought Governor Makinde to power, he was abandoned. Photos: Seyi Makinde/Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

He claimed negotiations were made at the time, with assurances that he would be properly rewarded after the election victory.

“They gave me musical work for the governor’s rally in 2019 and negotiated the job, stating they would ‘do me well’ after winning the election,” he said.

However, Osupa, who recently claimed he was using juju, alleged that things changed immediately after the mandate was secured.

“However, they became my enemy after securing the mandate, yet they still refuse to pay for my work,” he added.

The singer also alleged that his car was damaged during the campaign period and that he was promised a replacement that never materialised.

“They damaged my car during the campaign and promised to give me another one; that is why they replaced the car,” he stated.

Osupa urged members of the public to make inquiries before judging his stance, insisting that his decision to oppose the governor was based on personal experience.

“People should make proper inquiries before jumping to conclusions,” he added.

The fallout gained renewed attention after Osupa performed at Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s governorship declaration on April 17.

During the performance, he openly backed Alli while criticising the Makinde administration. He also urged supporters not to vote for candidates linked to the current government.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Osupa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@PUFFYBRAINn stated:

"You can tell when they installed the newly olubadan Na were la fin wo weree collect the gig We all know say na Osupa befit the settings"

@seanlekky noted:

"I never knew Osupa Saheed can lie !!! Omo Phil foden re oo. Who will damage Saheed osupa’a vehicle ? The Saheed Osupa we all know ? okay oya let me play a fool, the damage was so much that it can’t be repaired? I know what you are sir"

@YinusaShina wrote:

"It isn't a new story. They have been on it since 2020. The lines from this video are from his "Direction" album. Listen to the parables of Demakin and Adewolu in his Saheed Osupa "Special Request" album. Seyi Makinde betrayed all all individuals from the Ladoja coalition of 2019."

Saheed Osupa says several personal "agreements" made before the mandate was secured were completely ignored. Photo: Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng