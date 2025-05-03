Verydarkman’s sudden arrest has taken a new twist as Nigerian financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) speaks up

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji, claimed the activist was dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who taken away in a black van

Following that, Guaranty Trust Bank released CCTV footage of when VDM left their building and followed next

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has finally responded to the controversy surrounding the arrest of social media critic Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

Legit.ng reported VDM was apprehended by police on Friday, May 1, shortly after posting a video of himself at a GTBank branch with his mother. He stated they were there to protest some questionable deductions from her salary account for a loan she never received.

GTBank shares CCTV video of VDM leaving their office. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

As the story gained traction online, GTBank released a CCTV footage of VDM leaving the banking hall and heading to the car park, moments before he was arrested.

Interestingly, the footage does not show the actual arrest, most likely because the security cameras did not cover that particular area outside the bank.

See the video below:

In anearlier report on Legit.ng, Deji Adeyanju, the legal represenative to Martins Otse aka Verydarkman shared a new update about the critic's arrest in Abuja.

VDM's lawyer has confirmed that the social media critic, who was arrested alongside a friend, was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Adeyanju, revealed VDM refused to come out of the cell, insisting he doesn't want to see anyone.

VDM's lawyer alleged that VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over five minutes to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend.

Internet users react to the leaked CCTV clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

arakunrin_tech said:

"They’ve shot their brand already and it’s an evidence that it’s their did."

mnengashalex said:

"Big Set Up... Even her mom's account they said she collected loan was also a set up, so they can use that to get Verydarkblackman They all planned it with Efcc💔."

scion_mercy said:

"Gtb partnered with Efcc to arrest VDM. This country is not safe for even us the ordinary masses anymore."

fatherofmanynations100 wrote:

"But as I dey see this matter GTB fit shook hand for this VDM matter o because how on earth efcc know say Vdm dey their bank? The question is “Outside whose premises?” “Whose property?"

watermelonshuga._ said:

"I am starting to feel like the money deduction they were doing this mom, was to lure VDM into their bank."

dogearsawa wrote:

"Na sheyi tinubu hand work, since when he want to start talking about him they silent 🔇 him , think deeply!"

kriskars90 wrote:

"I have been crying since😭😭😭😭😭😭 I so much love the guy 😭😭God pls let nothing happen to him 🧎🧎‍♂️🧎🧎🧎God pls😭😭😭let him come out safely🙏🙏🙏e no go better for EFCC GTB and anyone that has hand in his kidnapping."

GTBank's CCTV video showing VDM within their officie trends online. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM’s bestie spills more critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng