A Nigerian lady who moved from the UK to Canada, opens up about her struggles and thoughts on life abroad

She battles imposter syndrome and sometimes wishes she could return to Nigeria, amid other things she missed

In her TikTok video, she talks about missing family, friends, and the familiar UK life while embracing her new career in Canada

A Nigerian lady, Gift Wogu, who moved from the United Kingdom to Canada, has shared some of her thoughts on social media

She shared why she sometimes wished she could return to Nigeria, as she shared her struggles.

In a video on TikTok by @giftwogu, she listed some of her experiences as she opened up about her battle with impostor syndrome

She wrote:

“I’m a Nigerian who moved from the UK to Canada as a permanent resident and I’m not afraid to admit that. Sometimes I wish I could move back to Nigeria, but life had other plans. I miss my family terribly. Imposter syndrome is real, and moving abroad makes those feelings worse. I worry I'm not doing enough for my age, especially when comparing myself to others.

“Since moving, I've become quieter, observing my surroundings before being myself. Honestly, I'm still figuring out my life, and that uncertainty can be scary. I even miss the UK sometimes, where I made memories and felt a sense of familiarity. It's okay to not have it all together, and I'm working on being kinder to myself.”

She added in the comments:

“I like it here. I have a good job, working with my degree, I have a family and my friends are here. Of course I miss the UK, but Canada is better for my career. Do your research before you move.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience in Canada

@Finegirl0081 said:

"Canada is hell compared to UK. I don’t fancy having to mow down towns of ice & snow before leaving my house and the cost of living is ridiculous plus the isolation is real!"

@Josh26 said:

"Just come back to Nigeria. Start a farm back in your home town. And enjoy being free."

@DecocoTv said:

"UK is still beta than Canada in terms of cheaper cost of livn, better weather, health care, cheaper accomo. & better social life esoecoally in London. I live in London & have not seen snow since 2o23."

@Mr. Gil said:

"What advise do you have for anyone who wishes to relocate from the UK to Canada?"

