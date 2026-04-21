A 2026 UTME candidate who sat for the JAMB exam for the second time cried out in pain after seeing her result

The young lady who wanted to study nursing said she scored higher last year, but declined admission to UNILAG

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Blessing Eboselumen Victor, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

2026 UTME: Lady who declined UNILAG admission weeps over JAMB result. Photo: @xo.blexyn0

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @xo.blexyn0 on TikTok, the lady posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A nursing aspirant who scored 285 last year cries bitterly over 2026 UTME result 2026. Photo: @xo.blexyn0

Source: TikTok

In another post, she was seen crying as she narrated how she got a lower score than she did the previous year.

She said:

"At this point, all I can say is God has favourites, cause what do you mean from getting 285 last year in jamb to getting 184 this year in jamb...Which school will take 184 for nursing. This pain hits differently i failed myself, my family and everyone who is supporting i did my best and God left the rest."

In the comments, she added:

"I want to say a very big thank you to everyone that reached out and to all your encouragement and to those saying it a lie that why didn't i use the 285 last year

"jsyk i was given admission to unilag and was given a useless course not related to anything medical so i declined the admission because i know if i lock in this year i will score higher and get my desire course but unfortunately God watched this happen

"At this point i will say this is not my result because i know what i wrote on 18th majority of the past questions i mastered came out and i was so happy that i did well not for me to see my result and i saw 184 i never expected that but life goes on i was so sure of what i wrote."

Watch her TikTok video below:

JAMB: Reactions trail science student's UTME result

Ruth said:

"you wrote on the 18th right? or Monday they is a glitch and they are not saying anything about it."

Dee_vee said:

"Omo me I'm already thinking of rewriting got 229 and wants to study medicine omo."

Derha~is~fyn~asf said:

"See ehnn the more u write jamb,the more ur score will reduce, that's just how it's works my love."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng