A man based abroad trends online after comparing the UK to Nigeria after visiting his home country

He shared his experience living in the UK and what he experienced after spending just 10 days in Nigeria

The review of the individual about the two countries has gotten the attention of many people on social media

A young man who moved to the UK 3 years ago returned to Nigeria to spend 10 days and shared his review about his home country.

The individual explained that his message is also partially for many Nigerians who are in other parts of the world, in countries like the USA, Canada, and others.

Man shares experience after spending 10 days in Nigeria from UK. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/world_wisewisdom, Getty Images/Richard Newstead

Source: TikTok

Young man compares UK to Nigeria

He explained that when he is at home, he lives like a king and comfortably, as he has a lot of things he needs or wants in his possession.

However, in the UK, he lives in a room and often lives like a slave, as he just goes to work, returns home, goes to church on Sunday, and already has a plan for what to do the next day.

He, however, says this is not the same when he is at home back in Nigeria.

@world_wisewisdom explained:

“I want to talk about diasporas in the West, especially Nigerians. I just asked myself this question: is it worth it moving from Nigeria to the West, I’m talking about the UK, Canada, America.”

“Because some of us, our living condition back home is not the best but it’s nice, you know. You have freedom, you have your own building. You’ve got boys, siblings that can help you do whatever you want, but over here, you’re living like a slave, you’re living in one room.”

“There’s no freedom, you have routine every day. You go to work, probably go to church on Sunday and that’s it. Your life is planned, you know what you’re doing the next day unlike Nigeria where you wake up and do whatever you want to do so far as you have the resources.”

Man compares UK to Nigeria after 10-day visit, shares honest review. Photo Source: Tiktok/world_wisewisdom

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, he spoke about Nigeria being a very great place to live despite the level of insecurity and other issues happening in the country.

He continued:

“To me, Nigeria is a great place to be regardless of all the politics that’s playing out in the country, regardless of the insecurity.”

“If Nigeria could get it right, everyone will go back ASAP. There’s nothing here apart from the money, I’m already missing home. I just came back to the UK yesterday and I’m already missing home, missing my people, missing everybody already.”

He added to the caption of the video:

“But Nigeria is 6x harder than how I left it, you’d only enjoy it when you’ve got money!”

Reactions as man compares UK to Nigeria

Nurse Abel |RN added:

"I need COS oo, I am a registered nurse, help a brother."

AHAN-ENU explained:

"Everything is better with money, it's just about the money mehn."

Bloomingwithtemmy said:

"I just got back from naija too after spending 6 days and the sadness I have been feeling since i got back is crazy. I have decided to go back home after few years. I want to live a fulfilled and happy life please."

ChrisRay wrote:

"All my family Dey here and parents . They no want make I go back . Even no body Dey stay for the house built back home . But I prefer Nigeria no cap I’ll be travelling every year now."

Teebaybee added:

"If the economy can just be set Right, everyone will come back."

Beejay shared:

"The truth is that, it is better for someone who is yet to travel out of Nigeria to make such decision to stay back home rather than someone who has left to permanently return early. I can’t even cope comfortably when I went home last month. Everything don totally changed."

Gracie noted:

"Money is no longer enough… money can’t guarantee ur safety… it’s a whole big mess."

Stella Wunmi added:

"What works for one may not work for the other. there is no one size fits all everybody have their reasons for leaving ! May we be Guided right by the Almighty."

Ancestor said:

"Social life here is topnotch especially if you were born and raised here hanging out with your friends and family regardless the location is the fun of it."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who came back from the UK to Nigeria because of mental health problems has moved back to the UK again with her family.

She said she first returned to Nigeria because life abroad was hard for her as a mother without help. But later, she went back to the UK again because her children were getting sick in Nigeria.

Family of five reportedly deported from UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian family of five who relocated to the UK was allegedly deported after a marital dispute between the couple escalated.

It was reported that the wife planned to remove her husband from her visa, but the situation later turned into a legal issue after the husband involved a lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng