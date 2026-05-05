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Nine Workers Lost Lives in Coal Mine Explosion, Details Emerge
World

Nine Workers Lost Lives in Coal Mine Explosion, Details Emerge

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • A tragic coal mine explosion in Colombia’s Cundinamarca province has claimed nine lives and left six workers injured
  • The blast in Sutatausa was caused by a buildup of gases, according to the National Mining Agency
  • Authorities and rescue teams rushed to the site, as officials expressed condolences and renewed calls for stronger mine safety measures

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A coal mine explosion in Colombia’s Cundinamarca province has killed nine workers and injured six, according to the National Mining Agency.

The blast occurred on Monday, May 4, 2026, at a legally operated mine in Sutatausa, about 72km (45 miles) north of Bogotá. Authorities confirmed the explosion was caused by a buildup of gases.

Gas buildup triggers deadly blast in Sutatausa coal mine, sparking urgent safety review.
Rescue teams work tirelessly as Colombia coal mine explosion leaves nine dead. Photo credit: Falcor/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Mine safety concerns raised

According to Al Jazeera, the mine, operated by Carbonera Los Pinos, had previously been flagged for safety risks. On April 9, inspectors from the National Mining Agency recommended stronger safety measures after detecting dangerous gases, including methane. The agency noted:

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“As the ANM has warned during its inspection visits, coal deposits can present accumulations of gases such as methane, as well as concentrations of coal dust.”

Governor Jorge Emilio Rey said on X that the explosion was “apparently due to a buildup of gases.” He initially reported that 12 miners were trapped, with three managing to escape. Rescue teams arrived at the site, assessing gas levels before entering the mine. Six miners were rescued alive and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Official condolences

Governor Rey expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, stating:

“We deeply regret this tragedy and send a message of condolence, solidarity, and support to their families.”

The National Mining Agency also shared its condolences, highlighting the importance of timely rescue efforts.

Colombia has a long history of mining accidents, often linked to poor ventilation and unsafe practices. While many incidents occur in illegal mines, this tragedy highlights that even legally operated sites face serious risks if safety measures are not fully enforced. In the Sutatausa area, illegal mines that fail to meet safety standards also remain in operation.

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National Mining Agency highlights safety risks as Colombia coal mining faces scrutiny.
Governor Jorge Emilio Rey expresses condolences after tragic Cundinamarca mining accident. Photo credit: Ron Watts/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Where is Colombia located?

Colombia, located in northwestern South America, was originally home to advanced indigenous cultures such as the Muisca and Tairona. Spanish explorers arrived in 1499, and by the 16th century, Bogotá and Cartagena were established as colonial centres.

Colombia gained independence in 1819 under Simón Bolívar, forming part of Gran Colombia with Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama, though this union dissolved by 1830. The 19th century saw civil wars and political instability, including the War of a Thousand Days.

In the 20th century, Colombia faced violence from guerrilla groups and drug cartels. Today, it is recognised for its cultural diversity and economic growth.

Fear of food shortages in Colombia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Colombian government made an "urgent appeal" in 2024 to truckers blockading several highways to create safe corridors for food supplies, amid warnings of looming shortages in several cities.

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Hundreds of trucks have been partially or completely blockading roads leading to Bogota and other major cities since Monday in response to an increase in the price of diesel equivalent to $0.46 a gallon (3.8 liters).

"We're issuing an urgent appeal to all the parties involved... to guarantee urgent, unrestricted passage to vehicles transporting food and other essential goods," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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