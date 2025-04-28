A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to brag about some of the things she has achieved in life

In a video, the lady took part in a TikTok trend in which people walk boastfully while mentioning their worth

According to the lady, she has become a landlady at the age of 22, owns one car as well as a plaza

A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok, telling people some of the good things she owns.

In a TikTok video she posted, the lady joined the social media trend in which people walk boastfully with their shoulders up and also mention their worth.

The lady said she became a landlord at a young age.

According to the lady identified as @amafavy_of_lagos, she owns a lot of good things to her name.

She said she is 22 years old, but she has achieved a lot in life despite her young age.

The lady said she is a landlady, a car owner and a plaza owner. She also said she has money.

Her words:

"Nothing do my shoulder. I just remember say I get 7 years successful business at age 22, landlady to 2 houses, own a plaza, and also own a car still get money join."

According to the lady, she owns a car, two houses and a plaza.

In a separate video, the lady was seen celebrating her house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady mentions her achievements in life

@Precious said:

"Nothing I love more than seeing girlies brag about their achievements. Raise the shoulder jare. E no easy."

@OBINAUJU said:

"Make una dey try share updates abeg. E get why."

@MM said:

"Eii God and me in my late 30's without quarter plot of land nor car."

@Young System said:

"This lady don cause depression for me like this."

@Blessing Onwumere said:

"Raise it higher, we are on the hustle to make money and not to depend on any man."

@Nana Salaudeen said:

Dey try calm. No be everybody happy for you. Some evil eye can cause breakdown for you. No be all your family wey view happy. Everybody is just using the challenges catch cruise allow ur parent to eat fruit of you labor in peace. This is social media your enemy full pass."

@ONtop said:

"No enemies can get to this girl because she is spiritually guided. look up her page you'll see that she sells spiritual things and that's why she's successful in all she does. Life is more spiritual."

@Everythingbyyomidehomeofbeauty said:

"Almighty Allah, don't forget me bless my hustle, don't let me turn my age mate to my small god. I'm also trying my best for the pass 5 year's in business, nothing to point at. Almighty Allah remember me for good."

Man regrets buying parcel of land

In a related story reported by Legit.ng a Nigerian man has regretted the fact that he used his money to buy a parcel of land instead of buying a car.

He said at the time he wanted to buy the parcel of land, a 2008 Toyota Corolla Sport car was offered to him at N1 million.

However, he saw a post advertising the same car for N9 million, making him to regret his earlier decision not to buy.

