The Guinness World Records has admitted its error in rejecting a Nigerian biker’s record attempt

Joy Ebaide Udoh had applied to set the record for the Longest Solo Motorcycle Journey in Africa by a Woman, but got an unfavourable response

Following the backlash that trailed her call-out, GWR apologised and refunded the $1000 (₦1.6 million) she paid for priority handling

The Guinness World Records has admitted that it erred in the way it handled the application sent in by a Nigerian biker seeking to break a very difficult record.

The world record body has apologised and also made a refund of $1000 (N1.6 million) to the biker whose heart was shattered by the brutal rejection she received.

The Guinness World Records refunds N1.6 million to a Nigerian lady who applied to set a new record. Photo credit: TikTok/@go_ebaide and GWR.

The story began on April 5, 2024, when Joy Ebaide Udoh, a courageous Nigerian biker, made an application to the Guinness World Records seeking to set the record for the Longest Solo Motorcycle Journey in Africa by a Woman.

Before making the application, Ebaide had already ridden her 250cc Power Tekken motorcycle to 22 African countries, covering a whopping distance of 25,000km. During the first leg, she rode on the bike from Kenya to Nigeria and then from Nigeria to Morocco.

What record did Ebaide want to set?

Ebaide made it clear in her application that she wants to undertake another journey from South Africa to Kenya, which would enable her to set the record.

She wrote in her application to GWR:

"I am attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Solo Motorcycle Journey in Africa by a Woman. So far, I have travelled solo through 22 African countries, covering 25,000 km on the same motorcycle, a 250cc Power Tekken, which I bought brand new at the start of my journey. My ride has been completed in two major legs-first from Kenya to Nigeria, and then from Nigeria to Morocco. Now, because of the insecurity in northern Africa, I plan to ship my bike from Morocco to South Africa and ride it back to Kenya, the country where I started, making it a continuous motorcycle journey across Africa. By the end of the trip, I will have visited 34 countries."

Ebaide paid $1000 to GWR

Ebaide had paid $1000 (N1.6 million) for the priority handling of the application since she did not want to wait for 12 weeks to receive a response.

Three days after her application, Ebaide was sent a rejection by the GWR, which stated it could not recognise her proposal as a Guinness World Record title.

Part of the response reads:

"Unfortunately, after thoroughly reviewing your application with members of our research team, we are afraid to say that we cannot accept your proposal as a Guinness World Records title."

What the response meant was that the category Ebaide sought did not exist.

However, Ebaide insisted that the record she was applying to set actually exists and that three people already held the title in the past, although in other parts of the world.

Other bikers hold similar record Ebaide applied to set

Checks on the GWR website show that Benka Pulko holds the record for the Longest Solo Motorcycle Journey by a female after completing her 2000-day journey, which began in 1997 in Slovenia and ended in 2002. She travelled 180,016 km.

There is also Emillio Scotto from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who clinched the record for longest journey by motorcycle by an individual in 1995 after travelling 735,000 km on a bike.

And then there is Venkata Karthik Tupi, who holds the record for the longest journey by motorcycle in a single country after travelling 140,094.1 km in India from February 14, 2022, to October 6, 2023.

Ebaide replies to GWR's rejection

In her response to their rejection, Ebaide made it clear to the records body that she was not attempting a new record. She mentioned Benka Pulko, Emillio Scotto and Venkata Karthik Tupi as people who have done similar journeys. The only difference was that her own would be done in Africa.

"Firstly, the title I am attempting is not a new or undefined category. It exists in your database with multiple precedents. I have modelled my journey closely after Benka Pulko's, who has long been a source of inspiration to me. My goal is to set this record within the context of Africa."

Instead of reviewing its initial stand after receiving Ebaide's response, the GWR insisted it would not consider the application and directed her to its business consultancy unit, which would cost her £10,000 (N21.5 million).

The Guinness World Records apologised for the way it handled Ebaide's application. Photo credit: TikTok/@go_ebaide.

Ebaide's application record erased by GWR

What broke Ebaide's heart the most was that when she logged into the GWR application portal the next day, she found out that the record of her application had been wiped.

In a TikTok video, which she posted to cry out to the general public, she said it was like she never applied at all.

Her words:

"The next morning, when I logged into my account, it was totally erased. Like, I never even applied. Like, it never existed. Like I don't exist."

Ebaide asks for $1000 refund

Given what had happened, Ebaide reached out to the body again, insisting that her $1000 be refunded since the service was not rendered.

Legit.ng reached out to the body, and it confirmed that it had made a refund to Ebaide and also apologised for the way her application was handled.

GWR told Legit.ng in an email signed by a spokesperson:

"We recognise the huge undertaking and effort Ebaide went to during her journey across Africa and we'd like apologise for the way in which her application was handled - we didn't meet our own high standards for customer service, and for that we're sorry. We've also issued a refund for the priority evidence review service."

Why we rejected Ebaide's application, says GWR

Ebaide alleged in the cited TikTok video that she felt her application was rejected because she is African.

However, according to the GWR, the initial rejection was because they do not monitor continental records for the longest motorcycle ride.

It said after another review, they are looking into whether a new record would be opened in that regard.

GWR told Legit.ng:

"Her application was initially rejected because we don’t currently monitor continental records for the longest motorcycle ride, however we are now looking into whether or not a new category can be opened in relation to Ebaide’s journey and have been in contact with her to let her know the next steps. We look forward to hearing from Ebaide again so we can progress her application."

Ebaide confirms receiving $1000 refund

Speaking to Legit.ng through an email, Ebaide confirmed that she has received a $1000 refund from the GWR. She also confirmed that the body had proposed opening a new category that would cover her title dreams.

She said:

"Yes, Guinness World Records has processed a refund for my application fee, which I have received. Beyond the refund, Guinness World Records has proposed the possibility of awarding me the title under a newly opened category that reflects my achievement more accurately. Discussions are still ongoing. Given the new proposal from their end, if everything is aligned with the true spirit of my journey and values, I am open to moving forward in a way that properly honors the effort and impact of this expedition."

In the course of her initial journey, Ebaide sustained a serious injury when she fell off her bike. The injury led to surgery on her spinal cord. The fact that her effort to get recognition was rejected made her feel despirited.

She told Legit.ng:

"The initial rejection was deeply painful — not only because of the personal effort and risk involved in my journey, but because it felt like an erasure of a historic African achievement. However, the overwhelming love, support, and solidarity I have received from people across the world, especially Africans, have turned that pain into something powerful. It reminded me that our stories and victories are bigger than any one institution’s recognition. This experience has only deepened my commitment to celebrating African excellence through platforms like African People’s Records."

The video she posted has garnered over 21,000 comments and 4.8 million views, with many people standing by her.

