Singer Portable is celebrating his new acquisition of a 2013 Ford F-150 Platinum truck

The singer showed off the new vehicle, and he attributed success to divine grace

Fans trooped to his page to celebrate the new car, and others made funny remarks, saying the vehicle is like a mortuary car

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is in celebration mode once again as he unveils his latest acquisition, a sleek Ford F-150 Platinum 2013 Edition.

This gift of a new car comes after the singer beat Speed Darlington in a boxing fight on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The self-styled Zeh Nation boss, known for his energy, controversial statements, and viral street anthems, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to flaunt his new ride and express deep gratitude to God for his success.

The singer revealed that he topped up the ₦20 million gift from Burna Boy with an extra ₦10 million from his pocket to purchase the vehicle.

He said in the Yoruba language,

"I bought the car outright. I added to the money Daddy Burna Boy gave me—no installments involved"

Portable acquires a new Ford SUV worth N30m after his boxing win over Speed Darlington. Photos: @portablebaby.

Portable also shared a video of the powerful truck, and a message filled with thanksgiving and inspirational vibes.

He wrote:

“If you no get call God….. ZAzuu God Love me ❤️ Na God dey run am steadily 🙏 CEO Dr ZEHNATION many many inspiration 💯.”

Portable buys new SUV from US

Recall that in January 2024, the singer had also acquired a new SUV, which many social media users laughed off as being an ambulance.

According to the singer, he purchased the massive black car from the United States and would use it to cruise around Sango Ota, Ogun state.

He ascribed his new achievement to grace and noted that it would not disgrace him and Zeh Nation, as he often calls his fans.

Netizens react to Portable's new acquisition

As expected, the singer’s comment section became a lively battleground of admiration, side-eyes, and hilarious hot takes.

Some fans hailed Portable for staying consistent and proving doubters wrong. Others, however, took jabs at his taste, finances, and even relationships.

Instagram user @celebrity.md wrote:

“I too love Portable.... I see the way almost everyone waiting for him to fail since day one and God keeps disappointing you all 😂😂😂😂😂 GRACE PASS GRACE PASS GRAVE 📌.”

@Professionalbeat_logic was more positive, saying:

“Am happy to see @babyluvgram back ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 congratulations ogo.”

Meanwhile, not everyone was impressed by the purchase.

@kvng_harloma joked:

“Portable and Mortuary Car na 5&6😂😂.”

Another user, @don_sugar1, humorously questioned the durability of the vehicle:

“Make the truck use 2weeks first bfr I go decide to congratulate him🤣.”

A few commenters even dragged Portable's family into the mix. @omoola_betty wrote:

“This guy na werey, ordinary Toyota he can't buy it for Ashabi simple ..despite having two kids for him... she is still flying Okada... oga o.”

Some social media users made fun of Portable's new car. Photo: @portablebaby/Instagram.

Portable eyes fight with Anthony Joshua

Legit.ng reported that Portable is eyeing a fight with heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, after his boxing win over Speed Darlington.

The Zazu crooner claimed no worthy challengers left in the entertainment industry. He said, “Now that I’ve beaten Speed Darlington, it is only Anthony Joshua I can fight now.”

Following his win, the Sango-based artist also revealed that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy gifted him N20 million in celebration of his triumph

