Nigeria international Odion Ighalo is considering a surprise move to the Nigeria Premier League before the end of his career

The 35-year-old previously featured for Prime FC (now Osun United) and Julius Berger between 2005 and 2006, before securing a move to Norwegian side Lyn in 2007.

Ighalo, a prolific striker, announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but made a brief return in 2022, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Ghana as the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

AFCON bronze medalist Odion Ighalo has laid out a condition for making a return to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, along with Brown Ideye and Shehu Abdullahi, are among the foreign-based players who are featuring in the NPFL.

Musa, who captains Kano Pillars, was included as a home-based player in Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says the chances of playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League before he retires are high. Photo by: Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo says he can play in the NPFL if

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has expressed a desire to play in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) before retiring from professional football.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to Soccernet, the Al Wehda forward stated that the league's organisers must first guarantee his safety at match venues across the country.

He added that several ex-internationals share the same interest but are discouraged by the current level of organisation in the league.

Ighalo, who also played for Watford, noted that it would be challenging for players based in Europe to transition to the NPFL due to the stark difference in quality and structure. He said via Abu Azeez Podcast:

“I desire to play in the NPFL once again before retiring, but they must guarantee my security, and I would have to honour what I say because it’s not just about playing.

“I have been away from the local league for twenty years, and coming back to play in your hometown, there are plenty of things involved; I don’t know if you understand me.

“I know it’s going to be tough, but if certain things are put in place, why not? I’d love to.

“I strongly believe a lot of ex-international and Nigerians abroad want to finish their careers in Nigeria like the South Americans do, but many things are not guaranteed.

The Nigerian international featured for two local clubs, Prime FC and Julius Berger, scoring five goals before making a move to Norwegian side Lyn in 2007, per BBC.

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo believes more ex-internationals want to play in the NPFL before they retire from professional football. Photo by: Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo joins Manchester United

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo became the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, the AFCON bronze medallist took a pay cut to secure the six-month loan deal.

Ighalo revealed that he jumped at the opportunity to play for his boyhood club. He said:

"When we were young back in Nigeria we used to watch the Premier League on TV a lot, when the likes of Andy Cole used to play."

"People support Man United a lot back there in Nigeria, so I developed that love, because all of my siblings, they are Man United fans.

Kano Pillars unveil Ahmed Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has finally been unveiled by the management of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars on April 15, 2021.

The unveiling ceremony was done at the office of the chairman of the club Surajo Jambul who was elated to have the former Leicester City striker in his squad.

Ahmed Musa had to return to Nigeria after his failure to secure a deal in Europe despite being linked with a move to Premier League side West Brom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng