Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s European tour appears to be paying off, as another defender has pledged his allegiance to Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation has given the Malian coach full support in securing the commitment of foreign-based players willing to represent the senior national team

The Super Eagles are set to play a series of friendly matches between May and June as part of their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers in September

Eric Chelle may have found a solution to the Super Eagles' defensive woes, as another defender has given the Malian coach the green light to join the squad.

Tawanda Chirewa scored a late equaliser for Zimbabwe in their 1-1 draw against Nigeria, capitalising on a minor defensive lapse from William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria currently sit with one win, four draws, and one loss in their CAF Qualification Group C.

Almere City player Hamdi Akujobi is reportedly committed to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by: Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency.

Akujobi awaits Chelle’s call-up

Former Nigeria U20 invitee Hamdi Akujobi says it’s his dream to play for the Super Eagles.

According to Soccernet, the Almere City defender believes he can fit into the current squad despite strong competition at the back.

The 25-year-old, who has played in the Dutch league for over five years, says the experience has helped shape him into a more complete player.

Akujobi also emphasised that representing the Netherlands was never an option for him. He said via EagleTracker:

“I have always dreamt of representing my fatherland, and I think the time is now under coach Eric Chelle.

“I had an opportunity to play for the Nigeria U20 but could not make the final squad for the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup. It was painful, but I have moved on.

“From 2019 till now, I have improved on myself and the last three years have been amazing because I have played a lot of matches for Heerenveen and Almere City.

“With my level of performance in the Eredivisie, I think I can add a lot to the national team if given the opportunity”.

“I am very passionate about the game of football and I am willing to give my body in playing for the national team and wear the emblem of Nigeria.”

The right-back defender has scored 6 goals in 79 appearances since joining Almere City in 2022, per Transfermarkt.

Former Nigeria U20 invitee Hamdi Akujobi says he is ready to fight for a place in the current Super Eagles squad. Photo by: Peter Lous/BSR Agency.

Agu wants to play for Nigeria

Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu has reportedly expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

Speaking about his future plans, the 25-year-old also described the Super Eagles jersey as one of the most prestigious in world football.

The former VfL Osnabruck player emphasised how Nigeria had transformed the global music scene and said, via OmasportsTv:

"I would be open to playing for Nigeria. We have players like Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and it would be a dream come true to see my father smile by representing my roots. That’s the truth."

Super Eagles players urge Chelle to recall Balogun

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles stars are eager to see veteran defender Leon Balogun back in the mix after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 36-year-old defender’s performances in the Scottish Premiership have proven that he still has the quality to compete at the highest level.

Despite his age, Balogun has demonstrated his defensive solidity, composure and fitness this season, earning praise from fans and pundits.

