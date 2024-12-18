A Nigerian lady is making a courageous journey as she has vowed to ride to 52 African countries on her bike

The lady, Ebaide, is currently on the 12th, but she had an accident when she entered the Niger Republic, where she fell

Ebaide is sharing the story of her journey on TikTok as her fans continue to pray for her successful arrival

A Nigerian lady has said she is going to ride on her bike from Nigeria to Morroco.

The lady said she was going to visit 52 countries in Africa riding on her bike.

Ebaide is riding her bike from Nigeria to Morroco. Photo credit: TikTok/Ebaide.

At the moment, Ebaide is in the 12th country after she successfully entered Togo from Benin Republic.

She said she had a hostile entrance to Togo as the border security wanted to extort her in Benin.

The lady stated:

"There is no reason why travelers keep going through hell just to cross borders. Many Africans would rather travel through other continents but Africa because they dread the madness at the borders. ... and yes, they should be afraid, because what is this?

"If I had no one to call, l'd have either paid my way through, or had my time colossally wasted at that border. If I succumbed to every attempt to extort me at every post, that would be so much money added to a travel budget that is already fat."

Ebaide falls in Niger

Sadly, Ebaide fell when she arrived in Niger, but she did not allow the accident to deter her.

She got help from other bikers in the country. They took her to the hospital and also took her bike for repairs.

Watch one of her videos below:

Reactions to Ebaide's video

@HYDRA said:

"No be only Nigeria corruption dey."

@My Name said:

"It is always good to know someone who knows someone ooo, E get why."

Lady rides her car from UK to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady rode her car from the UK to Lagos.

The lady was given a rousing welcome when she arrived in Nigeria.

A lot of Nigerians saw her as a heroine and congratulated her.

