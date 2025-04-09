A Nigerian lady shared how she risked returning to Nigeria after she dropped out of university in the United Kingdom

She shared how she travelled to the UK, leaving her family behind, and what she met when she started schooling

The lady narrated how she abandoned her Master’s program in the UK and how her family supported her decision

A Nigerian lady, Adebusayo Oladejo, shared how she dropped out of her master’s program in the United Kingdom.

She shared how she decided to leave her husband and kids behind to relocate to the UK in 2022 after she gained admission.

In a video by @beekrafts on TikTok, the lasy revealed that her husband’s visa took long to get ready and that was why she left him with her two kids in Nigeria at the time.

She said:

“In 2022, I took a leap of faith and left NIgeria to pursue my master’s degree in the UK.”

She noted that she was a month pregnant when she left and studied advanced computer science at the University of Hull, UK.

Lady faces unexpected struggle in UK university

Adebusayo said that she started classes but discovered that she was not assimilating the way she should.

She said:

“I studied advanced computer science. It was really advanced, as if I had never studied computer science in my life. Everything was so fast paced, and I felt really bad that I was not really catching up as expected.”

At a point, she decided to take a break and during the process, she put to bed, and her husband and kids joined her in the UK.

She asked her supervisor if she could get an extension, to enable her return to her studies at a later time.

The lady said:

“To my surprise, they told me that that would mean I’ll have to suspend my studies and then leave the UK. then come back at a later time to come complete my studies. Who does that? This was the moment I dropped out. For good four months, I wasn't going to school… My husband started feeling the heat and asked what would happen because everyone was on my student visa.”

She noted that after staying for four months doing nothing, she decided to pick herself up and start schooling again.

Despite the delays and struggles she encountered, she ended up earning her Master’s degree with merit.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience in UK

@ABIKE said:

"Chai when I tell people that it’s not easy anywhere they won’t believe."

@ayobami_128 said:

"I keep applying for school in uk but I haven’t get the right school to choose yet."

Da Smart Consult said:

"Hmmmm, this is me oooo, am about to go back to Nigeria. God I am confuse, I need your help now than ever."

In related stories, a lady shared how she moved to the UK with a student visa, while another narrated her experience as she moved to Canada as a permanent resident.

Lady considers return to Nigeria after Master's

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman recently earned a Master's Degree in the United Kingdom has expressed her worries about her plans.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she contemplated returning to Nigeria as she thought of what kind of job she wanted to do.

Many people who came across the video advised her not to return to the country, while others encouraged her.

