A Nigerian man who raised the alarm when his sister went missing while going to write her JAMB exam has shared an update

He mentioned how the matter was reported to the police station at Ajah and what the police said

Many who came across the post lamented the route she took and prayed for her safe and quick return to her family

A Nigerian man on X has given an update about his sister, who went missing while on her way to write the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

The young lady, Esther Oladele, who was declared missing, had sent a message to her sister about boarding the wrong bus and feeling sleepy.

In an update, the man noted that there had not yet been any positive information on Esther’s case, who went missing as JAMB kicked off the exams.

In a post by @Mayorjohnson1 on X, the man noted that the matter had been reported to the police station and was told investigation would commence.

He also noted that the police said the family shouldn’t solely rely on them but also continue their search.

The tweet read:

“Hello Nigerians, At this time we have no positive information yet on Esther. Reports have been made at @PoliceNG Ajiwe Police station in Ajah, which they said they will start investigation which includes sharing the information with other stations and also airing it. @PolNG_CRU.

“They told us not rely solely on them, we're asked to continue looking everywhere else for her. So We are asking everyone to keep reposting this for a wider audience until Esther is found. We pray God help us. @JAMBHQ”

Reactions trail update on missing JAMB candidate

@lawal_ashour said:

"I've been scrolling since to hear or see something positive about her this has truly touched me here in the North. May God help her wherever she is."

@SCM_Maven said:

"Honestly, I am pained. You guys allowed a little girl out of the house with no adult accompanying her? One of your parents could not sacrifice their time to accompany her?"

@YinkaOkoh1 said:

"Is that a reassuring word from the @PoliceNG. May she be located and rescued."

@Bamefy said:

"I will be praying for your sister, she will be found in Jesus name,Amen! Please get to NURTW Ijebu Ode , Odogbolu,Ogun.. Ikorodu...Get to Amotekun...OPC...It is well."

@mrnonny23 said:

"Her number nko let's track if the carton of her phone is at home the imei number can be used too."

