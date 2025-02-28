A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally relocated to Canada after experiencing one-year delay of her visa

She shared how she finally got her visa after being called for a surprise interview while waiting

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her experience

A Nigerian lady relocated to Canada after experiencing a delay in getting her visa.

She shared her relocation journey and highlighted how she was asked to come for a surprise interview after waiting so long for her visa.

Her visa was delayed for one year before relocating to Canada. Photo: @muadeelifetv

In a video by @maudeelifetv on TikTok, the lady showed the moment she prepared for her relocation to Canada.

The caption read:

“12 days ago, I packed my bags and left Nigeria to Canada. I have waited so long to use this sound even before applying for my visa. The devil tried my patience by delaying my visa for a whole year. But after series of Email to ircc i finally got an Email for an interview which i was so surprised about, bcos ircc never asked for interviews.

“I finally attended the interview and was granted my visa exactly one week after the interview which made it one year in total (The wait was so long).Did my biometrics December 2023 and Got my visa in December 2024, God is good. Cheers to new beginnings.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s Canada visa experience

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her experience.

@staying positive said:

"When I see people happy going to Canada o just dey laugh n few months dey will appreciate Nigeria .... all that glitters is not Gold . Nigeria is way way better. aside PR Noting dey Canada.many are coming back to settle n live freely n avoid unnecessary snow, tax, remote life n depression."

@user4009477533249 said:

"Congratulations. Please, can I know what skills are in high demand there. I’ll be moving soon."

@Esther Oluwafemi said:

"Pls I want to ask how much did you get that bag you used to pack your stuffs plss..that big long bag."

@BEYONDTHESCROLL said:

"Pls when you submitted your passport how long did it take for them to tell you to come pick it up?"

@Cameila said:

"Welcome to Canada, happy you arrived safe. what province did you made your new home."

@Olab Tripple E ventures said:

"Congrats, the land will favour you. I will testify as well in Jesus name."

She finally landed in Canada depite one-year visa delay, Photo: @mauddeelifetv

