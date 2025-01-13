A Nigerian lady went viral after she returned to Nigeria to close down her business space due to lack of sales

She shared how she almost went on with her plan and the surprising situation she met when she arrived at the space

Those who came across the post shared their similar experiences after the lady lamented about her staff

A Nigerian lady, Victoria Ometere, who was schooling in Canada, narrated her ordeal after she had to return to the country.

The lady said she returned to Nigeria to close down her business because she heard reports of no sales.

In a TikTok video by @omezofficial, the lady said she thought she had made a bad investment by opening the store because nobody was coming in.

Lady surprised over employee’s actions

The lady was surprised when she discovered that her employee had not been opening her business space, where she sold hair products and wigs.

She said:

“When I came into the store, the office and everywhere was filled with dust. Nobody was cleaning this place. Then she was like, ‘oh, you didn’t make arrangements for a cleaner." Everywhere was messed up. Since i came to Nigeria, there was no day I opened this space that people do not come into it.”

In another video, the lady confirmed her reports by speaking to neighbours who had stores in the mall.

They wondered why she would rent a space and close it down for months.

Sharing what she learnt, the lady said:

“People who work for you do not care about you. They’re all about their money and that's it.”

Reactions as lady returns from Canada

Those who came across the post shared similar experiences after the lady lamented how she met her business.

@Ayo | Digital Creator said:

"It's obvious they don't align with your vision. You could turn it into a content space and run the cosmetic and beauty business together."

@Bridgette said:

"Wow that’s crazy. This whole time your store was closed !! I’m glad you were able to go back and get your store running, best of luck."

@Betty said:

"I can work for you l... don't close it. i just finished my youth service and i have not gotten a job yet...i can work as a customer care service."

@Skincare wholesale || retail said:

"I will rather lock up than allow staff to manage for it for me. Aside from them reaping u up, they can never handle things the way u want it. I can’t deal with that headache."

