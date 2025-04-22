A Nigerian man in the United States of America shared how marrying Priscilla Ojo was good business for her husband, Juma Jux

A Nigerian man based in the United States of America, Innocent Okoro, shared how the marriage between social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux would favour the groom.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, and she got married to a Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

A Nigerian man in America shares how marriage to Priscilla Ojo is good business for Juma Jux. Photo: Innocent Tino

On his Facebook page, Innocent also shared his opinion on the lavish wedding, stating that it was all the idea of the bride and her actress mother, Iyabo Ojo.

His post read:

“So I went to the guys page to feel the pulse of his Tanzanian people as a music star in his country, and you'll be surprised that Nigerians were all over his comment section. They have taken over his page . Hardly would you see any comment from Tanzanians because their comments were flooded by Nigerians. Why is that ?

“Tanzanian are not used to extravagant weddings. Their weddings are always conservative and simple. This lavish wedding must be the making of the bride and her mother, and bros just followed along.

“Most things would be shocking to him as they are new to him. But marrying most Nigerians comes with this luggage - the loud life. He has no choice but to comply or there will be no peace.

“But on the other hand, this is good business for the young man. Musicians need numbers to sell their songs and make money, and this marriage with Pricy did just that for him. So it's a win for him even if the whole thing isn't what he is used to traditionally. I wish them plenty more years of goodness ahead. Congratulations to them.”

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo marries in lavish ceremony. Photo: @its.priscy

Reactions trail man’s observation about Priscilla and her husband

Rosemary Charles Loto said:

"In an interview he said it that he's always said if he wants to do wedding, it has to be a WEDDING, he likes it, even their Islamic wedding in Tanzania was big!!!"

Ngozi Ebinum said:

"No be by force to post dem for your page,if you don’t like dem or you don’t have anything good to say about this beautiful wedding waka pass."

Aly Bee said:

"Honestly I dey always see celebrity marriages as business deals ooh ! E no pass like that."

Promise Vwede Erute said:

"Nigerians have the highest fan base once dey follow ur matter u must excel, thou the guy is a big shot in tarzania."

In a related story, a woman shared what she noticed about Priscilla's body language while dancing with her father on the wedding day.

Lady speaks on Iyabo Ojo’s men at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant lady shared what she noticed about “Iyabo Ojo’s men" at Priscilla Ojo’s classy wedding.

She shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, played their roles at the actress’s daughter’s wedding.

The netizen also hailed Iyabo Ojo for organising the wedding and pointed out how both men understood their place.

