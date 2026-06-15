Peter Obi praised Afrobeats sensation Davido for his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 5IVE hitmaker protested against Nigeria’s insecurity and recent Oyo state abductions

Obi’s recent post comes days after ambassador Reno Omokri called out the singer for his stage advocacy

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has praised Afrobeats superstar Davido for using his global platform to spotlight Nigeria’s worsening security challenges during the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament.

Davido appeared on stage in a custom black leather jacket emblazoned with the bold inscription “BRING THEM HOME”.

Peter Obi reacts to Davido’s ‘Bring Them Home’ outfit on FIFA stage amid Reno Omokri’s criticism. Credit: @peterobi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The outfit was accented with green buttons carrying the names of 39 schoolchildren and 7 teachers abducted by bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Reacting in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Obi described the gesture as a powerful act of advocacy beyond entertainment.

“Davido’s impactful gesture in drawing global attention to Nigeria’s security challenges warrants commendation.

"He prominently displayed the names of schoolchildren who had been held captive for an extended period, advocating for their safe return. By utilising his international platform, Davido effectively highlighted Nigeria’s security crisis, transcending mere entertainment,” Obi wrote.

Obi further linked Nigeria’s absence from the World Cup to failures in political leadership rather than a lack of talent.

“Nigeria’s absence from the World Cup, as I previously stated, stems not from a lack of talent but from a conspicuous deficiency in political leadership that has failed to create an enabling environment for talent development,” he noted.

He stressed that the vibrant participation of Nigerian artists and the presence of Nigerians representing other nations at the tournament should serve as a wake-up call for leaders to invest in youth development.

“These observations present a significant imperative for Nigeria’s political leaders to actively foster an environment in which the nation’s youth can fully realise their potential,” Obi added.

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ambassador Reno Omokri has called out Afrobeats star Davido for honouring the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo state during his performance at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

The back of the jacket carried the words “Bring Them Home”, while underneath he wore a white shirt boldly printed with “Nigeria”.

Davido's gesture was widely seen as a show of solidarity with the victims and their families, at a time when concerns remain over their safety.

By displaying the message on such a global stage, the Afrobeats singer drew international attention to the ongoing crisis and amplified calls for their rescue.

The Countdown Concert itself forms part of the build‑up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a lengthy post on his X page, Omokri warned that such publicity could worsen the situation:

“Publicity helps terrorists. It does not pressure them. They treasure it! It is a very big mistake to think that publicity, or global outrage, pressures terrorists. Quite the contrary. They relish it! They thrive on it. The late British Prime Minister, Baroness Thatcher, put it best when she said, ‘Publicity is the oxygen of terrorism.’”

Omokri argued that while Davido’s intentions were noble, the act could embolden the abductors:

“Davido means well, but doing what he did actually helps the terrorists who took those children more than it aids the rescue of the kids and their teachers. Terrorists want publicity. That is how they spread terror.”

Drawing from his experience during the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, Omokri recalled how global attention made the Chibok girls more valuable to Boko Haram, complicating rescue efforts. He also cited his personal efforts to secure Leah Sharibu’s release, which security experts later told him had inadvertently raised her profile and made her harder to free.

Davido’s FIFA stage outfit divides opinions as Peter Obi offers his perspective. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Facebook

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng