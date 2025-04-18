A woman based in the UK shared her advice for young ladies wishing for a grand wedding like Priscilla’s

She also hailed the bride's mother, actress Iyabo Ojo, for how she raised her daughter and her influence

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing

A woman based in the United Kingdom advised young ladies wishing to experience a wedding like that of social media influencer Priscilla Ojo.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, who now has a new lover after her marriage ended with her children’s father.

A woman in UK shared tips for ladies that want their wedding to be like Priscilla Ojo's own. Photo: Facebook/ Nurse J Academy, Instagram/@its.priscy

The actress had reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding, as they played parents of the bride.

Known on Facebook as Nurse J Academy, the woman hailed the actress and proceeded to advise ladies on how to experience such.

Her post read:

“Who else is returning from Priscilla’s wedding (Iyabo Ojo’s daughter) I’m just coming back from there, i stayed overnight n I’m tired rn. Who else agreed that her mother did a fantastic job in raising her daughter?

“I made a post a couple of days back(Titled; Dear Ladies) where I wrote “ladies should develop themselves financially so that they too can have varieties of options.Despite the influence of her mother, Priscilla is not a liability. She’s got her own businesses,intelligent & smart.

“In one of her interviews, she first met her husband on a business trip in a business class. Remember, on that same post , I told you also that these people meet with their kinds ,like seriously, where else will their path cross?

“Many ladies are screaming awwwn, awwwn up n down after seeing their wedding event n wished they’re the one. My sister go n put in the work. First know the career path you need to pursue n focus your energy there. Consistency is the key. Polish/rebrand yourself so that people can also scream awwwn on your head and be proud of yourself too.”

Reactions trail woman's advice to ladies

Chinwe Rejoice Chidi said:

"Good morning to you ma, that's why is good for ladies to be independent."

Anthony Claire said:

"All this big big wedding can never bother me."

Angel Henrietta said:

"She did a good job raising her daughter."

Patience Thomas said:

"Lol....I went to the wedding too but I didn't see you there."

Øpeyemi Peace Jøsephine said:

"That wedding trended so much yesterday all because her mother did a good job."

Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo, was also present at her daughter's wedding. Photo: @paulo2104, @its.priscy

A lady had also shared her observations about what Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo, did at Priscilla's classy wedding.

