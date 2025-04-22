Nigerian actress Regina Daniels showed off a heartwarming moment between herself and billionaire husband Ned Nwoko

This came days after the movie star was attacked online for her message to Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding

Following that, a video went viral online showcasing a heartwarming moment between the politician and his wife, which got many talking online

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has made his actress wife, Regina Daniels, the envy of all women by dressing her up.

In a video shared online, the billionaire businessman, despite his rank, is shown dressing his wife and helping her button her blouse.

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko dresses her up in viral video. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

When he was done dressing his wife, he asked the people around if their husband treats them the way he did with Regina.

He said:

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

“Can your husband ever?”

While at that, the caption of the video argued that every woman dreams of a love like the politician and the actress, but cannot have it.

“Every woman dreams, but only a few wake up to a love like this. Can your husband ever? @regina.daniels is the most blessed”.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians stormed Regina Daniels Instagram post about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla to take a swipe at her.

The mother of two had shared her good wishes to her senior colleague and her daughter after the lavish wedding the actress did for her daughter.

In the post, Daniels prayed that Priscilla's home will be protected and blessed while also wishing her a lifetime of joy and laughter. However, the post didn't go down well with her fans, who went to her comment section to lash out at her.

Many taunted her over her marriage to her politician husband. They asserted that she got married to an old man and does not know what it feels to be married to a young, rich and famous man.

Some others pointed out that her husband was not satisfying her in the other room. They lashed out at her for being the 6th wife of her husband.

New video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko gets many talking. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

They asked young girls to learn from Priscilla Ojo and not from the actress when it comes to the issue of marriage. Recall that Regina Daniels recently returned to her social life with her husband after rumour that they had parted ways.

Internet users react to Regina Daniels and husband’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Unusual_peri wrote:

“Na how many years e wan use buckle the button na. One Iye_360 wrote, “Suffering and smiling allegedly."

Treach18 wrote:

“Chai hustle make your daughter no go love oldie

Zennywinny wrote said:

“No matter what, avoid polygamy. No matter how they advertise it

Nonye. the.matriach wrote:

"She always behave like she’s the only wife. It’s so funny and delulu

B_baronex said:

“The trolling got to her

Toolzmack wrote:

“Oga Ned is very romantic. Just look at how he’s pampering Regina. Oh God, when?

ZS said:

“I love these two. I am not pretended”.

brown_dollars said:

"Lovely father and daughter."

May Edochie's lawyer comments about Daniels' marriage

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, had joined the celebrities reacting to the drama surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage.

This came after it was reported that her husband was allegedly taking another wife, and the actress was not happy about it.

Fans reacted after seeing what the lawyer wrote about the actress' marriage, as they shared their opinion in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng