Prisiclla Ojo's Nigerian wedding with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has continued to trend a few days after it was concluded

Ossai Ovie Success also joined the conversation as he shared his opinion about why Priscilla Ojo is too young to be a wife

Ossai's post, which has gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions with Nigerians coming for the Delta State Governor's aide

Ossai Ovie Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta State governor, recently stirred up a debate on the age to get married as he shared his two cents about Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding with Tanzania singer Juma Jux.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla's lavish traditional and white wedding in Nigeria made headlines, with popular celebrities in the entertainment industry storming the event in style.

Following the conclusion of the wedding, Nigerian netizens have been sharing diverse opinions about the couple as well as their marriage.

Ossai, who also joined the online discussion, stated that Iyabo Ojo's daughter was too young to be a wife at the age of 24.

According to Ossai, Priscilla lacks the experience and emotional maturity required to be a wife.

He also expressed disappointment in people who encouraged her to walk down the aisle at such a young age.

"I'm disappointed in those who encouraged her to consider marriage at such a young age. The fact is, 24 is young for marriage, and she #jp2025 lack the life experience and emotional maturity required to be a wife. Marriage is not about financial stability and social media validation," he said in a post that has gone viral on Facebook.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding pictures were displayed at Times Square in New York.

Reactions trail Ossai's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens berated Ossai Ovie Success, as many defended Priscilla's marriage. Read the comments below:

Deborah Ochuko said:

"She isn't too young to get married at 24. We pray that God give both of them wisdom to pilot their marriage in Jesus name. Amen."

Ugbune Freedom wrote:

"If not that in our Nation Nigeria everything is always upside down who on earth will screen pass you to become an SA not to talk of SSA ........ how on Earth will you say that a 24 year old is not matured enough to a Wife it's very obvious some person's needs urgent Medical Attention."

Gracie Silver reacted:

"You talk too much for a man!"

Olowogbemi Omosalewa Adun commented:

"A successful marriage is not determined by age ,it requires two intentional people."

Glory Peter reacted:

"Abeg how he take concern you now abi na your marriage.... When your daughter come of age encourage her to marry at the age of 35."

Arit Isibor commented:

"I wonder, abeg let your own marry at 35 ok."

Priscy Ojo and father share emotional moment

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her father, Mr Ademidun Ojo, made waves online.

The wedding ceremony of the TikTok influencer and Juma Jux had both fans and netizens glued to their phones.

A video from the event showed when Priscy and her dad shared a time alone together on the dancefloor.

