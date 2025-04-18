A Nigerian lady shared what she observed about Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paulo, at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding

She hailed him for what he did while sharing what she noticed about how he got involved in the wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing

A Nigerian lady on social media pointed out what she observed about how music executive, Paul Okoye aka Paulo, behaved at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress and Paulo’s lover, Iyabo Ojo.

Lady shares what she noticed about Paulo at Priscilla's wedding. Photo: X/@Olajhumoke2, Instagram/@pauloo2104, @its.prisy

Source: UGC

Paulo had shared a sweet video capturing him and his son leaving their residence for the event.

In a tweet by @Olajhumoke2 on X, the lady hailed Paulo for laying low at the wedding and for allowing the bride’s family to shine.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding.

According to the netizen, Paulo expressed maturity and humility by allowing Iyabo and her family to take centre stage.

The tweet read:

“Also, how Oga Pauloo literally laid low at this party, allowing the main pple to shine equally and respectfully. We haven't seen him anywhere at the venue apart from the reel he posted earlier! Maturity and utmost humility at its peak. Aunty Iyabo really won."

See the tweet below:

Those who came across the tweet agreed with what the lady said.

Lady shares what she noticed about Iyabo Ojo's daughter Paulo at Priscilla's wedding. Photo: @pauloo2104, @its.prisy

Source: Instagram

How Paulo turned up for Priscilla’s wedding

Paulo, who had expressed excitement over Priscilla's wedding and planned to shut down Lagos, showed when he was getting set to go to the wedding.

The music executive was spotted in a matching native attire with his son as he stylishly stepped into a Rolls-Royce. Paulo's son was captured stepping into the driver's seat as they drove off.

The video of Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo and his son leaving home in Rolls Rolls-Royce for Priscilla's traditional wedding got many people talking.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as some compared him to Iyabo’s former husband.

@kdessy_collection said:

"We no know am o,na Paulo we know wey dey make our queen mother happy."

@wandey_cee said:

"As father of the day no gree shine teeth since morning nko? abeg oo I support her."

@omotolaadewumi said:

"The Papa is finally here, God bless you sir,we Yoruba in-laws appreciate you sir."

@naijabusinessfestivalconnects said:

"Joy giver. Let's have it cos the jolly good man is here now let the party begin. Abeg I don't want to see the frowning face wey no dey smile for Hall ooo."

Little boy represents father at sister’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the little brother of a bride represented her late father at her traditional marriage ceremony, sparking reactions.

Viral photos and videos showed when she knelt before him for prayers while holding a glass of wine.

Many who came across the posts shared their view on the young boy’s duty at his big sister’s wedding.

Source: Legit.ng