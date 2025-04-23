A Nigerian lady has shared the response of her boyfriend after she informed him about her dream kind of wedding

In the WhatsApp chat, she told her man that she wanted their wedding to be grand like that of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo

Her man's reaction in the conversation impressed many netizens who stated that he was an emotionally intelligent man

A Nigerian couple's WhatsApp chat about their future wedding plans caught the attention of many on social media.

The chat revealed the man's thoughtful and funny response to his partner's desire for a grand wedding.

Lady tells boyfriend she wants Priscilla Ojo's kind of wedding Photo credit: @joyceyopoku/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl desires Priscilla Ojo's kind of wedding

The lady identified as @joyceyopoku had expressed her desire for a wedding similar to that of celebrity couple Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo, known for their lavish nuptials.

However, her partner gently brought her back down to reality, reminding her that their wedding should be tailored to their own means.

Rather than focusing on grandeur, the man proposed a unique and romantic entrance, with him carrying his bride on his neck while she held the cake.

He attributed this unusual idea to God's design, adding a touch of spirituality to their special moment.

Lady desires Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's kind of wedding Photo credit: @joyceyopoku/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"Is your name Priscy? And What's my name? We will have a Michael and Joy wedding, a wedding we can afford. Okay baby. How about we enter with you on my neck, while you carry the cake in your hand. It's grand and different. This is God's design. Forever you'll be mine."

Reactions trail lady's chat with boyfriend

The conversation was met with praise from TikTok users, who commended the man's emotional intelligence and realness.

Many appreciated his ability to refute his partner's desires and make her aware of their financial reality in a lighthearted manner.

@Ego_oyibo said:

"And you are still with him? Why? If it's not grand it's not grand. Send his number to me let me tell him my mind!"

@iiammm.cess said:

"And he even ended the conversation w the song lyrics you’re cooked joy."

@Fay said:

"Who is watching on Wednesday morning and laughed like a mumu The cake part got me rolling."

@Maureen O, ESQ said:

"To identify a mature man nor hard if na some people back and forth quarrel don start."

@Shayler wrote:

"Give me his number let be help u convince him to do the priscy and juma type of wedding he can’t treat you this way."

@simdimuna said:

"Girl that my man right there, I will give you someone who can give you the wedding of your dreams."

@Christy hair said:

"This man must be from Igbo land my brothers are not smiling when it comes to matters like this."

@Zizi of Lagos said:

"I like him already. From woman to woman don't let him go ooo. Mr Mike is your own AYOMITiDE."

@SURPRISE PLUG IN PORT HARCOURT commented:

"He’s so real he didn’t crash out at all. Made his point in a sensible manner. I want am emotionally intelligent man."

@Onyinnailedit said:

"By now me and my man for don quarrel 10 times. Oh God this hairstyle you barb me I no like am o."

@ifemzy presh commented:

"Wow this is a man like a real man he was not harsh in responding but gave a very matured happily response you won girl pls keep him."

@Mevia La Empress added:

"Okay, so we will have a Micheal and Joy wedding, a wedding we can afford. Okay Baby. Atleast he was truthful to you."

See the post below:

Mum prays for daughter to have lavish wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother brought her daughter to tears as she prayed passionately for her to get married to a good man.

In a video, the woman prayed that her daughter's wedding makes headlines like Priscilla Ojo's wedding to Juma Jux.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng