An observant lady shared what she noticed about “Iyabo Ojo’s men" at Priscilla Ojo’s classy wedding

She shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, played their roles at the actress’s daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing

A Nigerian lady, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, pointed out how music executive, Paul Okoye aka Paulo, showed up at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress and Paulo’s lover, Iyabo Ojo.

Lady points out what she noticed about Paulo and Iyabo Ojo's ex-husband at Priscilla's wedding. Photo: Facebook/Petra Akinti Onyegbule, Instagram/@pauloo2104, Facebook/ Gboah tv

Iyabo Ojo reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding, as they played parents of the bride.

On her Facebook page, Petra hailed Iyabo Ojo for organising the wedding and pointed out how both men understood their place.

According to the netizen, the wedding party showed class and intentionality.

The post read:

“Priscilla and Juma’s wedding was so well organised and classy! Everything seemed to have flowed seamlessly. Even the date seemed to have a lot of intentionality behind it in a city like Lagos. It’s one thing to have money, it’s another to know how to spend it well. Congratulations to Iyabo Ojo.

“One thing which stood out for me so strongly was the distinctive roles of the two men of the day - I mean, Iyabo Ojo’s men - her ex-husband and father of the bride and her partner, Paulo. Everyone understood their place and acted accordingly. CLASS!”

Reactions trail lady’s observation about "Iyabo Ojo’s men"

Ogunlade L Ebunoluwa said:

"CLASS!!!!!!! Not some people that will be trying to steal each other's shine Iyabo Ojo is a typical example of how a matured woman should act. She's the CLASS!! I'm happy for the family."

Adeyemi Toluwalashe said:

"Exactly! The two men played well. Kundus fun won."

Ugbede Ojo Illah said:

"That wedding was iyabo and Paulo wedding ooooo the wedding was competing with chioma and davidos."

Helen Daniel Lolo said:

"Very classy and demure."

Majida Muhammad Sani said:

"One of the most sophisticated and well coordinated wedding we have seen so far. May God's blessings and mercies be with the newly weds, ameen. Congratulations to the families."

Lady points out what she noticed about Paulo and Iyabo Ojo's ex-husband at Priscilla's wedding. Photo: Instagram/@pauloo2104, @its.priscy

How Paulo turned up for Priscilla’s wedding

Another lady had also hailed Paulo's behaviour at Priscilla's wedding, stating that he laid low.

Paulo, who had expressed excitement over Priscilla's wedding and planned to shut down Lagos, showed when he was getting set to go to the wedding.

The music executive was spotted in a matching native attire with his son as he stylishly stepped into a Rolls-Royce. Paulo's son was captured stepping into the driver's seat as they drove off.

The video of Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo and his son leaving home in Rolls Rolls-Royce for Priscilla's traditional wedding got many people talking.

