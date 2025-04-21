Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are still the talk of the town as fans and people around the world gush about their wedding

Recall that the renowned lovebirds shut down the entire Easter weekend with their lavish wedding ceremony held in Lagos

A feminist who witnessed the event online shared her observation about the couple and the groom’s best man

Nigerians were taken off guard on Monday, April 21, with a viral post that dissected the union between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Legit.ng recalls that the two admirable lovebirds have a carnival-like Yoruba wedding and white wedding during the Easter celebration over the weekend.

While various from the occasion have continued to flood the timeline, a feminist on Elon Musk’s X shared her observations about the beautiful ceremony while she counselled women.

According to the young lady, she wouldn’t encourage a 24-year-old girl to marry someone 10 years older than her, and made a case against Diamond Platnumz being the groom’s best man.

She also mentioned that moving to a new nation with a man she hardly knows for a year is unsafe due to the age difference between her and Juma Jux.

She went on to urge other women not to use the newlyweds as the foundation for their relationships.

She, however, wished the couple the best and prayed for their marriage to work till the end.

In her words:

“I don’t like seeing a 24-year-old woman marrying a 34-year-old man she met less than a year ago, whose best mate is Diamond. I wish Priscy well, and I’m not saying this to throw negativity her way.

|I’m saying this for the record - For the young women who think of this as aspirational. Relocating to a whole new country at 24 with a man you’ve known for a year, who is a decade older than you is risky for most young women.

"Their case might be different and he may be a good human & good partner, she’s also a celebrity etc.. so this is not me saying that their union will be bad or anything like that. My point is not even really about them. I’m saying don’t use them as a premise, don’t idealize them

"Glamour is fun, Huge weddings are entertaining, so wish them well, enjoy the festivities and celebrations, but don’t get carried away. Wishing her the best! I hope things work out and she remains happy."

See her post below:

Netizens react to viral post on Priscy and Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Arsenicscot said:

"My question to you is this and I mean this in the most respectful way.. What is the premise you’d advise you d women to use?"

soft_debss_ said:

"Una no just like feminists cos I’m looking for what wrong she said here.

She clearly said she’s not saying their marriage won’t work, but people shouldn’t use it as a yardstick for what will determine a successful marriage fgs!"

thevisibilitystrategist said:

"Truth is nobody knows the formular to a successful marriage. Just wish them the best."

janemena said:

"LIFE ITSELF IS RISKYYYYYYY. BREATHING IS RISKYYYYYYY. EVERYTHING IS RISKYYYYYY. But how would you know what’s risky and what’s not IF YOU DON’T TAKE THE RISK!????"

msmogul_ said:

"Jux even looks younger than his age. They have almost the same age gap me and my husband have and we will be married for 25 years next year."

marriageclinic_ibisslove said:

"No, she’s not a feminist, she’s animalist exhibiting her animalistic behaviour."

