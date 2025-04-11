A Nigerian man based in China shared a video of himself learning the Chinese language in class

In the viral video, he repeated after the Chinese teacher who taught them in class in a hilarious way

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the teaching method and how the man was learning the skill

A Nigerian man based in China, named Buchi, has shared how he learns the Chinese language in class.

He shared a video of himself repeating after the teacher, who was saying some words in the language.

In the video by @buchi8324 on TikTok, the man hilariously repeated after the teacher.

At some point, he also spoke the Igbo language in his video, sparking reactions.

He captioned the video:

“If I hear pim.”

Reactions trail Nigerian learning Chinese language

The video went viral on TikTok with over 1.6 million views as of the time of this report.

Netizens gave their opinion on the way the man learnt the language, as others shared what they would have done in his place.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@memes247 said:

"Na only Nigeria fit mk God laugh anytime he's angry.He will be like;Angel Michael abeg on the television for me. Put am for Nigeria channel for me I wan laugh. If I made u laugh pls drop a heart."

@Sasha_Styled_it said:

"God this 2:34am and I’m laughing out so loud. Shey u Dey learn am to communicate with your customers nna ?"

@babymonagold said:

"You even interpret small give us (ije nwoke) 😂😂as u run comot for igbo class..hafa now ...osi m may John bull too."

@Vida said:

"How you take reach here. You even sit down for front."

@marfocus6 said:

"Which one be read it one by one. You no go like repeat am 30 more times na only “ko shi loo” I remember oo."

@CYBER_VIBEZ said:

"Na kungfu remain."

@Ama said:

"At the ending the teacher was like "now read it one by one"... abi na only me hear am??"

@Miracle Ugochi said:

"This one pass me.. I no sure say i fit learn anything here... even my papa language i no sabi.."

@Juderichy7 said:

"If I Dey this class and I nor burst laugh after the teacher pronouns like 2 words make I know wetin cause am."

