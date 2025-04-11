A lady has informed her followers on TikTok about her decision to return to school overseas and shared why

The Nigerian lady who migrated overseas claimed she found out that the course she studied in Nigeria is useless in America

The course she read back home sent social media users into a frenzy as people argued about its usefulness

A Nigerian lady residing in America has made public that she decided to return to school.

According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, identified as @badgirlprech on TikTok, she discovered that what she read in Nigeria for her bachelor's degree is irrelevant in America.

This discovery informed her decision to acquire education again. She posted a short video of herself with words layered on it. She read philosophy in Nigeria. The words on it read:

"When my BA.hons in PHILOSOPHY is useless in America.

"I don go back school o. Eyin fans mii."

It is unclear how she found out that her course is irrelevant in America.

The lady's post got people currently studying her course worried. Some netizens, however, disputed her claim. Her post gained huge traction on the social media platform.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail philosophy graduate's post

Phoenix said:

"Same thing happened to me. Na unilag cause am."

beegirl said:

"I think its about art degree in general, irrespective of location."

Retouch By Bee 📸✨🖤 said:

"How una dey go this USA? Pls help meeeeee. I want to leave this country eshaanu awa naaa."

miss.k3ji said:

"Ewoo 😂na my course be this."

user224857 said:

"Your degree isn’t useless in America. You can get your transcript and apply for law school or nursing school. I had my bachelors in sociology but I was able to get into an accelerated nursing school."

Chisom❤️🥰 said:

"Na to acquire another education 😩😂 the stress of being a student again."

Omo_jolaade said:

"If e useless for America, how me wey study for Nigeria wan take cope."

Sugar_____ said:

"Fear don catch me,na philosophy i dey read o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who got a scholarship to study at an American university lost the offer after failing to resume school.

Lady changes mind about studying in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had explained why she changed her mind at the last minute about going to the US to do her master's degree.

The lady displayed admission letters from schools in the US she got into, demonstrating that her decision was not based on not being admitted into her choice programme. She added that she received a 45,000 (N69 million) merit scholarship from the American University of Washington, D.C.

"They gave me $45,000 (N69 million) merit scholarship, which is renewable though because my master's is two years and my course is like cybersecurity, down to law, justice and criminology. Like, my portfolio is quite versatile because apart from my degrees, I also have certifications in cybersecurity..." she said.

