An Iraqi-based Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok to show people the type of work she is doing in the country

She said she works as a domestic staff for a man, and she showed when she was cleaning a room for the children of her boss

However, some people expressed surprise that a Nigerian lady relocated to Iraq and noted that Nigerians loved travelling

Many people are reacting to a video shared by a Nigerian lady who lives and works in the Middle East.

The lady decided to show her followers the type of job she is doing in Iraq where she lives.

In the video she posted, Canada Queen said she was working for a man as a domestic staff.

The video showed when she entered one of the rooms in her boss' house and started cleaning it.

Queen lamented that the room belonged to the children of her boss, noting that it was scattered.

She painstakingly arranged the room, after which she went to another room.

Netizens who saw the video wondered why the lady chose to move to Iraq.

Others were curious, wanting to know what life was like in the Middle Eastern country.

Reactions as lady shows the job she does in Iraq

@DJ CHINJONG said:

"Leaving Nigeria to work for a middle-class Iraqi family. E no go better for African leaders."

@Langford said:

"Leaving Nigeria to clean in Iraq is crazy."

@obinwzrg82b said:

"Fine girl, if no be Government waiting you go da for all kind country. Nothing do you keep it up."

@Jade said:

"IRAQ! As in war zone?"

@uchechinwaigwe4 said:

"My sister dem tell me say na ashawo I dey do ooo. Up shagala."

@Tmaritas Nig. said:

"Abeg, did you purposely decided to go Iraq abi them deceive you carry you go Iraq?"

@perrrywin said:

"Hope say na dollar dem dey use pay you."

@phinalove618 said:

"I never work for my house finish e come be Iraq war county."

@God did said:

"House help for naija 30 to 50k maybe 150k for some house but this girl fit dey collect 450k monthly for Iraqi."

@oshorenoya said"

"This is like moving from Nigeria to Arab Nigeria. Nothing is wrong with the work but please pray you don’t run into the people who like to seize passport because law no dey to protect black person there."

@raiseyourrayaaya

"There’s actually nowhere where you won’t find Nigerians?"

@better person said:

"E no go better for all the so-called leaders for Africa... imagine our Educated youths working as houses help in foreign countries because of bad leadership."

@Julius Dike said:

"It is better to do this domestic work in Nigeria than to do it in Iraq, the currency is almost the same."

