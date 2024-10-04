A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement as she relocated to Chengdu, China, for her PhD education

She shared a video of her journey from Lagos State till she got to her destination in Chengdu, China

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady and wished her well in her educational pursuits

In the video shared by @whatsupwithmary on TikTok, the lady revealed that she had to first take a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

From there, she took a connecting flight to China.

The video was captioned:

“Relocated from Nigeria🇳🇬 to Chengdu, China🇨🇳 for my PhD. #relocationvlog #chengduchina #internationalstudentinchina #NigeriatoChina #internationalstudent #scholarshipinchina

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng