A Nigerian man in Germany celebrated after making money from submitting used plastic bottles

He showed when he was putting the bottles and cans inside a recycling machine and revealed his earnings

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as they converted the money he made into naira

A Nigerian man in Germany shared how much he made from gathering and submitting used plastic bottles.

The man carried a bag full of used plastic bottles and cans and submitted them into a recycling machine.

A Nigerian man in Germany shares how much he makes after recycling bottles. Photo: @a.b9760

Source: TikTok

In a video by @a.b9760 on TikTok, the man showed that he got €10.5 from the bottles he submitted.

He asked those watching to convert the money into naira and check how much he made.

The video was captioned:

“I love Germany.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man earns money in Germany

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as they converted the money he made into naira.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@LEO NICE said:

"Rough calculation. #18,150 Naira. Now imagine those wey day carry am as full time job. 11euro *30 days =330.00 euros ( #544,500 Naira. ) How much be some person’s monthly salary again for Nigeria."

@nicky bella said:

"Bro is not benefit,,, you paid for it already is 25 cent. always check your receipts, Is call phand."

@TROY said:

"Bros no forget to tell dem say if you buy the drink dem go deduct the money from am, so na still your money."

@Victor NAN said:

"#18,265.50…Nawa o see life…if it’s here it’s can only be sold #500."

@El-Jay Semitoje said:

"You dey calculate money in naira but you dey stay Germany. na Nigeria you for dey spend the money."

@Kash Outx said:

"People will think say he dey make some good money but mean while he paid for everything. If the bottle or Can costs at least 1 Euro, the super market will sell it for 2 Euro and some Cents plus Taxes so at the end if you can recycle it to reduce pollution & waste of resources then you get will some small cash back."

@TRAVIS said:

"U Dey Germany Dey do iron condemn?"

@Mercury said:

"If they introduce such system in Nigeria same you people will not go and trash it there . you must have one negative thing to say about it. things like this are still being sold here."

A Nigerian man who recycles bottles in Germany shares how much he makes. Photo: @a.b9760

Source: TikTok

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Germany-based woman shares why she doesn't want kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman living in Germany sparked debate after she shared why she didn’t want to have children.

She explained her reason and opened up about the questions and comments she got because of her decision.

Her reason sparked debate among netizens, as some agreed with her while others were against her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng