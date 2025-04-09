Davido and his wife Chioma have always been the envy of many, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon

After spending hours ‘outside’ in New York, with videos and pictures circulating online, the couple decided to catch an NBA game

The duo were spotted at a front-row seat, having the time of their life and sharing their signature kiss

Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma Adeleke were outside again on Tuesday, April 8, living it up in style.

Mr and Mrs Adeleke were among the many celebrities who graced the Knicks vs. Celtics game in New York, and they got a front-row seat.

Davido kisses Chioma, taunts singles. Credit: @teamchivido

While enjoying the game, the duo looked at each other romantically and shared their signature kiss. The cute moment was captured by fans online, who gushed over their relationship.

This came after the Afrobeat star vowed never to cheat again on his wife, noting that he already has five children and four baby mamas.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Davido finally let his fans know where he stands concerning the never-ending Afrobeat Big Three debate in the music industry.

The music star, who was spotted with his wife Chioma, told the hosts of The Breakfast Club his position.

Davido's response to the tricky question had fans cheering him and sharing what they liked about his new outlook on life.

Reactions as Davido and Chioma kiss

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@BigDEnergy000 said:

"Which kin kiss be this. Abi OBO mouth Dey smell?"

@bolajibestt said:

"Una no dey ever watch sunshine stars vs Gombe utd ."

@Humble_Himself said:

"This would the most beautiful couple video we'll see today 😍."

@Grace_Emmah_ said:

"Davido is really enjoying his marriage which is beautiful to see."

@ChukwuEbukka999 said:

"Everything about this Davido dey always go left left. People are watching Arsenal Madrid and werey go dey watch Celtic 😅."

Fans cheer Davido and Chioma as they share a kiss at the NBA game. Credit: @teamchivido

@ItzOfficial_Rex said:

"To seat for Front to view NBA game na connection oo 😅chioma own na free without connection coz she get davido by herself anytime 😅🥃."

@l.tobiloba said:

"Aunty Kemi MaltaGuiness won’t like this. I love them 😍."

@darhkangell said:

"Chaii this life no balance me and my babe go Dey struggle to eyinmba football stadium 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂."

@jamesangel2024 said:

"That short thing can not relate ( wizkid)."

@VOTEaTRADER said:

"Did he just say her lipstick is all fake?😂🤣🤣 I love their mature sense of humour. Broke trenches babe go take offence immediately."

@chababy81 said:

"My mood when I set my eyes at those people that want to shade 👀."

@chababy81 said:

"My idols is having fun, life too simple."

Davido praises Chioma during interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

Source: Legit.ng