A Nigerian lady in Korea celebrated as she emerged the best student in Korean Language at the university

She shared video of her graduation and shared how long she had dreamt of fulfilling her goal of learning the language

Many who came across the video hailed the lady for her achievement as she shared her next plan in Korea

A Nigerian lady in Korea was applauded after she graduated from the Korean language school.

She emerged as the best student in Korean language and showed off the prize she was given.

She received her prize for the best student in Korean language. Photo: @honournapoleon

A video by @honournapoleon on TikTok showed when she received her award during her graduation.

Nigerian lady emerges best in Korean language

She shared how she had the dream to study Korean language since she was 14.

As she fulfilled her goal of graduating from the language school, she said she was going to begin her degree in fashion design.

She said:

“I was 14 telling everyone around me I’m going to study in Korea and learn how to speak Korean and everyone was going, ‘yeah whatever she’s an ego maniac’ and then aha! Graduated Korean Language school as best student in level 4, was gifted this jacket as the prize and would start studying Fashion Design Undergraduate from next week. Dreams do come true fr!!!! It can only be God.”

Lady who graduated in Korea emerges best student. Photo: @honournapoleon

In the comment section, she shared more details about her dream to study in Korea.

She said:

“I've always wanted to go to Korea since I started watching Kdramas when I was 10 years old, then my desire to study in Korea started when I was 14. but I decided to try "easier scholarships" first because I was scared of the whole idea of learning a new language but at the end, applied for GKS and here we are.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian emerges best in Korean language

Many who came across the video hailed the lady for her achievement as she shared her next plan in Korea.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@CELESTINE said:

"U go another country win best student for their own language."

@nessa said:

"If you already learnt the language, do u still have to go to Korean language school?"

@Jxt_anna said:

"They've been calling me crazy. My best friend said I should pick a better country."

@Tata said:

"Congratulations. I was in primary telling my parent i want to study in South Korea for my high school and college but well I’m making the college part come true."

