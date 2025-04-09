A pregnant woman celebrated as she emerged as the best graduating student in basic medical sciences

A Nigerian woman, Comfort Orubo, celebrated as she emerged as the best graduating student of basic medical sciences while pregnant.

The audience cheered her as she walked to the podium to receive her prize during the medical induction ceremony at Niger Delta University.

In a video by @drcomfy6, the woman showed when she was announced at the BGS during her induction ceremony.

She said:

“Have you seen a pregnant BGS? Graduated as the best graduating doctor, basic medical sciences. I cried because I was heavily pregnant and I miss my late mum. BGS, basic medical sciences.”

In another video, the woman revealed that she found out that she was pregnant during her final year after waiting four years for a child, adding that she had given birth to twins.

She said:

“Determination is all that matters. Dear medical student, Life didn’t end when I found out I was pregnant in my final year after being a ttc mum for four years as a medical student but now i am a doctor and mama Ejima. YOU CAN DO IT TOO.”

Watch her graduation video below:

Reactions as pregnant woman emerges best graduating student

Many who came across the video celebrated the woman on her achievement, as they cheered her on her BGS prize.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@PERFUME SUPPLIER IN LAG/OSUN said:

"The baby must be proud from within. Congratulations."

@Enioola said:

"The children go hear stories ooo…you go hear I was pregnant with you and still came out with good grades..congratulations ma."

@Fejipraise said:

"The only thing I just learnt from you is that it’s never too late to start."

@Simply Sarah said:

"This was me during my induction and oath taking into the medical profession was heavily pregnant God bless all mothers."

@miss goody said:

"Congratulations mama. My favorite anatomy lecture. Greater heights I pray

@Entrepreneur said:

"This is so huge...twins & BGS! Thank You, Jesus."

@Racheal said:

"Wow congratulations. My story will definitely be like this buh I won't loose my mom."

@D DOMINION STORE said:

"Congratulations ma....hmmm this video encourage me that I can do it I will not tired until I have it."

@Doyenne89 said:

"I no get belle sef,I no best. mama you try oo."

In related stories, a young man celebrated as he emerged the best graduating student in law, while another emerged as BGS with 5.0 CGPA from the University of Lagos.

UNIBEN mechanical engineering BGS receives N5,000 cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Benin received N5,000 as his prize for being the best graduating student in his department.

The young man graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Many who came across the post on X shared their thoughts on the prize money as they congratulated him.

