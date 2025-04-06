A Nigerian lady has shared her heartwarming experience with her husband who wasted no time in professing his love for her

According to the lady, he declared that she was his wife from the first week of their relationship and married her later that same year

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate them

A heartwarming love story has captured the attention of social media users, as a Nigerian lady shared her romantic experience with her husband.

The post was trailed with massive congratulatory messages and admiration from netizens.

Lady marries husband same year they started dating

The TikTok user, @easterngoddess, revealed that her husband declared his love for her just a week after they started dating, telling her that she was his wife.

Their relationship progressed and blossomed rapidly, leading to marriage later that same year.

In the lady's video, she showed off her partner's cute face and gushed over the love that they share.

"Life is so hard but at least I married the man that told me I was his wife the same week we started dating and married me the same year," she said.

Reactions as lady shares romantic love story

TikTok users stormed the comments section to congratulate the adorable couple on their union.

Many have praised the couple's love for each other, with some expressing subtle jealousy over their romantic story.

@Maryann Maryann said:

"Congratulations dear. Some are just in someone's life without any intention of including them in their future plans, only there to waste their time."

@aruanaa said:

"The one time a man ever really got so intentional with me ended in tragedy he died in accident and till today I am still finding it hard to find a replacement."

@🖇️A_de_O_la said:

"Omo m in same Shoe o buh m doubting the guy ,how can u met someone and immediately want to marry her."

@Mhiz Richard Hope Nn said:

"So this achalaugo and odogwu is true, but I never experienced one odiegwu."

@favie said:

"Short terms relationship that will lead to a forever life."

@The Legit Boss said:

"God abeg. I'm in this situation currently. I don stress that man life aswrrrrr. And it's all because of doubts oooo. God pls help me."

@Julz:Congratulations said:

"I tap biko. Xame scenario as mine. I pray it should come to pass."

@FEMALE KVNG said:

"So dis achalugo and odogwu story is true. Abeg I tap from ur grace."

@KingBless added:

"Omo I tap from ur grace."

Watch the video here:

