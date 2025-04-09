A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of herself unboxing the gifts that her sister brought back for everyone

In the video, she brought shoes for her parents, new phone, handbags, and many other gifts for her family members

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian lady unboxed gifts she brought back from the UK.

The thoughtful gesture brought great joy to her family members, who were so delighted by the surprise.

Lady who returned from UK presents gifts to family members Photo credit: @amakanicole/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady returns from UK with gifts for family

The video, shared on TikTok by @amakanicole, showed the lady carefully unpacking a large box filled with lots of gifts.

Her parents received gifts including new pair of shoes, while other family members were treated to a range of items, like a new phone and stylish handbags.

The family's excitement was evident as they danced and rejoiced upon receiving their gifts.

"Your sister returned from the UK with gifts for everyone. Thank you," the video's caption read.

Family excited as daughter returns with gifts from UK Photo credit: @amakanicole/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady brings gifts from UK

The video clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many viewers praising the sister's thoughtful gesture.

Netizens admired her act of kindness and appreciated the effort she made to bring happiness to her family.

@Queen Maureen said:

"Awww see as I just dey smile. I just dey imagine as she feel as she dey share the gifts. First borns eh, too sweet."

@Ying Saetang wrote:

"Primark or not, at least she made an effort and her family appreciates it."

@RUTH OKORIE | REALTOR IN LAGOS said:

"Having a daughter is sweet & for those shouting Primark. Rie Nsi! Devour Feculence."

@CLEVER said:

"If is a guy, he will lodge in a hotel, welcome his babes one by one to collect opue & gift them. See daughter doings."

@seph said:

"Bruh, what's wrong with Primark? At least she bought all those with her own money and effort."

@SignatureFinds said:

"This is wholesome - God bless you sis. There is nothing wrong with Primark, don’t mind the haters!"

@__OLUCHUKWU reacted:

"Primark and so? primarks are always easier to buy imagine buying Zara, they wouldn’t get this much. Do you think it’s easy there."

@Babylina001 said:

"The time this woman dey born girls their papa go dey squeeze face now he dey collect gift."

@Nana Aba 2025 wrote:

"My Sister and I in the UK shipped a whole box of items for our dad but our daddy never saw the items the items arrived a day after he died."

@Veevee reacted:

"See how I'm smiling and it's the first thing I'm seeing this morning. I'm manifesting this very soon for my parents and lovely siblings even though I'm almost the last born."

@Gundega said:

"Everyone say primark: like people who live in uk can afford something better then primark after all the bills what we need to pay ( house/ council/ electricity/ phone/ tax, insurance and 100 more."

@brownsugarrr said:

"Primark or not it’s still from her hard earned money. It doesn’t matter where she bought it, it’s the thought that counts. Everybody is so grateful for what they got. Some people can’t relate."

@Emekac922 added:

"Mama patiently waiting and minding her business because she knows her own gift will be bigger than papa's own. Later she go hide money give mama make she no tell them."

@Peepee added:

"Chai I like the way you bought enough for your dad. Some people will buy so many things for their mum and just a bottle of shnapp kaikai for the dad to drink and be kpaing slowly. God bless you."

Watch the video here:

Lady buys gifts to appreciate mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she sent off her beautiful mother who came for omugwo.

After the omugwo was over, the woman bought different provisions including a bag of rice and shoes for her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng