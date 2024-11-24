A graduate of the University of Benin received N5,000 as his prize for being the best-graduating student in his department

A young man, Ogheneochuko Okpako, emerged as the best-graduating student in his department at the University of Benin.

Okpako studied Mechanical Engineering and graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.80/5.0.

In a post on his X page (@Okpako_O2), the young man revealed that he got N5,000 as a cash prize for emerging as the best graduating student in his department.

He shared a photo of himself in his convocation gown and a certificate he received alongside his prize as a University of Benin graduate.

Okpako said:

“Yesterday, I received the sum of #5,000 as the award for the Best Graduating Student in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Benin for the 2021/2022 Academic Session having graduated with a CGPA of 4.80/5.0.

“This award holds great significance for me, considering my journey from a very disadvantaged background to achieving such an outstanding feat. I am also honored to have served as a student leader in several positions, notably as President of my department and Faculty (NUESA).”

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate receives N5,000 cash prize

@winnpxl said:

"The money they gave in the 1990, they're still giving it in 2024. Congratulations, better things ahead for you."

@ms_idera said:

"Congratulations to you! Grater heights! But please look into PhD programs or Msc in Europe. That N5,000 is nonsense, there's more you out there you just have to persist! Well done!"

@_ogbonnia_ said:

"Them they always review school fees but e never cross their mind to review prize winners award."

