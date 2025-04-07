A Nigerian nurse who live in the United States of American has reportedly returned home to settle in Nigeria

The nurse quit her job and returned to Nigeria, insisting she was searching for a more quality life at home

She lamented that the western culture of focusing on work was attacking family life and unity of siblings

A Nigerian lady who used to live in the Unites States of America has returned home to settle down.

The lady is trending online after she shared the reason she has to leave her comfort zone in America and return to Nigeria.

According to Nurse Judith Okorie, she decided to make the journey back home because she was searching for a peace of mind.

The nurse who resigned from her job before returning home said life could be a lot more fun than what the western world made people to believe.

She said there is a lot more to life than focusing on work. She lamented that in some families, siblings don't get to see each other because they live in different cities of the world.

Judith has since become a farmer, venturing into pourtry farming in Nigeria as could be seen in her Instagram account.

She said on TikTok:

"Make everybody leave me… I no go explain too much. Let me focus on this chickens that give me small small money without insult abeg."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns home from USA

@Whitemoniey1 said:

"All of us thought Abroad is easy oo. We wey de abroad de envy people wey de back home."

@IAMDALL said:

"I stopped taking BP and Depression medication 3 months after returning back to Lagos from the USA, It sounds strange, but very true."

@Peter Ebi said:

"That’s great my dear appreciate your decision."

@theadventuresofmarie said:

"My sister I am only 1 year in America from Kenya and am like this is not how human beings should live aah Africa is underrated qualify of life na sweet."

@davidchidiebereog said:

"Madam you dey lie. If you were doing well in US you wouldn’t go back to Nigeria."

@Nkechi iyamu said:

"This is my 6th year in Nigeria since I relocated from Canada. I’m glad I did. Who no go no know."

@Adegunle Adeyemi said:

"God bless you...since I came back to Nigeria...I never regret my decision...I am so free now."

@Ifeanyi Ochi said:

"Abroad gave me BP. I use my eyes see my Nyash for abroad even with all the money. E get the time I begin to talk to myself. Reach wen if I no drink I no fit sleep. Loneliness nearly kpai me."

Another lady returns from America

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady said she is set to move from America to Nigeria after spending some time living and working over there.

The lady said she just wanted to come back home and do something else instead of spending her life working 9-5.

She said there are many opportunities in Nigeria and that she would come home and explore the land.

